Check the bathtub to make sure it has a mat or non-slip decals so your child doesn’t fall while in the water, says Holtzman. If you don’t see one, call the front desk.

Heaters

A heater that gets too, well, hot, could be a burn risk if your kid touches it. Try to block it off, or see if you can get a room that doesn’t have one, says Holtzman. “Not having their kid near it would be key,” she says.