Ekaterina Pokrovsky/ShutterstockIt’s something natural for parents to be inclined to. Whether it’s picking up the extra controller during a game of Mario Party or singing along to the latest pop song (while your offspring cringes), parents are drawn to being a part of their kid’s fun. But there’s one specific activity that you should shy away from joining in on, for your kid’s safety, according to The Independent.

New research which is set to be presented at the 2017 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition took an in-depth look at the inherent risks involved with a common playground staple, the slide. And as it turns out, that fun slab of plastic is really not intended to support both parent and child.

Issues arise due to the increased weight, and in turn, speed, that an adult body adds the to the equation. Between 2002 and 2015, 352,698 children under the age of six were injured on slides, and the majority of those injuries were leg fractures (36 percent of injuries).

Children’s legs are at extreme risk of getting crushed by the added adult weight in bends or at the bottom of slides, bending awkwardly while sitting on a parents lap. (This is another fun activity you should make sure your little ones avoid entirely.) The little ones who are the biggest risk in the situations are toddlers ages 12-23 months.

“Many parents and caregivers go down a slide with a young child on their lap without giving it a second thought,” said Dr. Charles Jennissen, lead researcher of the study, via EurekAlert, “And in most cases I have seen, the parents had no idea that doing so could possibly give their child such a significant injury. They often say they would never have done it had they known.”

It’s natural to want to get out there and partake in the fun, physical activities with your kids (it makes them smarter, after all!), but it’s always best to know the risks involved.

[Source: The Independent]