50 Baby Names You’re About to See Everywhere

The hottest new baby names for 2019 are taking a sharp turn away from past favorites like Hannah and Michael. Read on to find out about the next generation trends.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Good news for fans of 19th-century literature, lovers of all things biblical, and those who want to name their babies for great-grandparents—the hottest new baby names for 2019 are mostly timeless classics. This recently published list from Names.org of the most popular baby names for 2019 compiled data from the Social Security Administration and Internet user data to unlock the trends.

The most popular baby girl names of 2019 (so far):

It seems as though we’re going through a large shift in girl names, in particular, shares Rick Pendrick, a representative for Names.org. “We may be seeing a shift where many of the current most popular names like Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Olivia, and, to a lesser extent, Emma have peaked all at the same time. Other names, like Amelia, and Evelyn, are growing rapidly and will likely take the place of the currently higher ranking names in the coming years.”

Emma (Previously #1) Ava (Previously #3) Olivia (Previously #2) Isabella (Previously #4) Amelia (Previously #8) Mia (Previously #6) Evelyn (Previously #9) Charlotte (Previously #7) Sophia (Previously #5) Harper (Previously #11)

The most popular baby boy names of 2019 (so far):

“At this point, many of the biblical names could just as easily be called popular names,” shares Pendrick of favorites like Noah, Benjamin, and James. The most popular baby boy names of 2019:

Liam (Previously #1) Noah (Previously #2) Logan (Previously #5) James (Previously #4) Oliver (Previously #9) Elijah (Previously #8) Benjamin (Previously #6) William (Previously #3) Lucas (Previously #11) Mason (Previously #7)

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Top 15 wildcard names for girls in 2019

For girls, wildcard names seem rooted in the romantic side of nature instead of spirituality. Willow, Luna, and Aurora are all inspired by natural beauty, while Emilia, Quinn, and Eliana all give reference to inner feminine strength.

Nova Everly Kinsley Willow Aurora Luna Emilia Valentina Hazel Quinn Amelia Eliana Stella Naomi Paisley

Top 15 wildcard names for boys in 2019

The wildcard star names for baby boys in 2019 unsurprisingly draw inspiration from the Bible, with top choices being Ezekiel, Ezra, Elias, Santiago, and Asher. This proves that even biblical names based on general spiritual concepts versus the usual saints, prophets, kings, and sages are on the rise.

Ezekiel Maverick Jameson Ezra Mateo Elias Theodore Asher Santiago Sawyer Grayson Josiah Greyson Easton Leo

