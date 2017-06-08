Healthy mom, healthy babyCourtesy Dr. Dendy Engelman
Many women dream of one day being able to carry a child. During pregnancy, so much focus can be on what’s to come when the “bundle of joy” arrives. Women strive to create the safest environment for that baby to grow in—no alcohol or caffeine, clean eating, meditation, soothing music on the belly. However, there are many permanent body changes and beauty surprises that happen during pregnancy
for which women are not necessarily prepared. And there's no shame in wanting to feel like yourself again after the new addition arrives.
The transformation the body undergoes to bring new life into the world is incredible and should be embraced. But that doesn't mean you can't take steps along the way to ease the transition and help get the body back to its pre-birth state. A little extra care during the pregnancy will cause less worries later, so women can get back to what’s important: loving that baby!
“My pregnant patients are always asking me, ‘How can I prevent stretch marks?’ in the same breath as ‘What are the safest face products to use during pregnancy?’” says Dendy Engelman, MD
, a NYC-based celebrity dermatologist. "Now pregnant with baby number 2, I'm just as concerned for what I'm putting on my body as my patients are.” We can all learn from her healthy mom, healthy baby regimen.
This list of products to avoid is long, but when it comes to your beauty routine, steer clear of vitamin A derivatives like retinol & retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicyclic acid, skin lighteners like hydroquinone, formaldehyde, oral acne, and Lyme disease treatment like Accutane, tetracyclines, doxycycline and minocycline, and chemical sunscreens. “My clients are usually knowledgeable enough that they stop retinoids as soon as they get the positive pregnancy test, but we forget about some toxic ingredients found in everyday beauty products," Dr. Engelman says. "Nail polish, deodorant, acne creams and skincare can have ingredients that could potentially be harmful to an unborn baby.”
Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize
Hydration in the form of moisturization is the biggest component in keeping our skin healthy and ready to stretch, according to Dr. Engelman, as dry skin is not as pliable and more susceptible to stretch marks. Dermatologists even have ways to treat and prevent their own stretch marks
. While this dynamic may vary based on the individual and genetics, massaging skin helps stimulate collagen and elastin production that combats stretch mark formation, and the ingredients you use do matter. Body oils like Bio-Oil
have been proven to help many pregnant women eliminate or reduce the appearance of stretch marks. “I added Bio-Oil into my shower routine by massaging the oil in circular motions at least twice a day to the abdomen, breasts, lower back, hips, buttocks, and thighs," Dr. Engelman says. "With my first baby, this helped keep stretch marks at bay, so of course, I amped it back up with my second pregnancy.” Calendula extract, lavender oil, rosemary oil, purcellin oil, and chamomile oil are all safe to use. For best results, start at the beginning of pregnancy.
"I didn't get any stretch marks in the first pregnancy and so far so good on the second," Dr. Engelman says, "probably because I use Bio-Oil and Serica stretch mark formula for prevention daily." If she had gotten stretch marks, she would recommend the same for treatment: pulsed dye laser for new, red stretch marks. "When they become white and strophic, fractionated CO2 laser is best to improve their appearance," she says.
Treat any stretch marks immediately
A topical treatment can help when genetics start to get in the way in the later trimesters. It's best to start treatment right away with a silicone gel formulation that is tested to not only prevent, but heal stretch marks. “Serica Skin Care
offers a gel treatment formulated with a proprietary blend of silicone, sodium hyaluronate, essential fatty acids and Amazonian Pracaxi oil," Dr. Engelman explains. "It has been proven successful in nourishing the skin, promoting even skin tone and thus, aiding the skin to recover from the growth of our bodies.” Serica is available over the counter. Apply it to affected areas twice daily for at least 12 weeks.
Get some support during pregnancy
Comfortable, supportive clothing can go a long way
toward preventing stretch marks in pregnancy. “I like to wear Spanx during my pregnancy for extra support for the bump," says Dr. Engelman, who says the high-waisted styles are fine to wear all the way up until delivery. She did it with her son Gadsden, who was almost 8 pounds and fully healthy. "The pregnancy tights are developed to provide abdominal support without restricting growth or blood flow. Just make sure they are the correct size and comfortable. I live in mine currently. Honestly, I feel better in them than out of them." And since she's busy with patients all day, Dr. Engleman says shapewear helps her avoid lower back pain and supports her abdominal skin as her baby grows. This is the best shapewear for every kind of dress
.
Consider support for after pregnancy
One of the most common myths about delivery by C-section
is that those mothers require the same recovery time as women who had vaginal births. In reality, they need at least an additional two weeks. Post-surgery corsets can aid in a faster childbirth recovery if you were required to have a Caesarian section, as Dr. Engelman did. "I wore a corset by Bellefit that helped support the abdominal muscles and skin that were cut during the Caesarian section," she says. "I started wearing it three days after surgery for about 4-6 weeks. It minimized post-op pain and had me back to life much more quickly than my patients, friends, and colleagues."
Dr. Engelman's first child, Gadsden, will be 2 in December, and her baby girl, Ellis, is due the day before Gadsden's second birthday. "Two Sagittarius babes like their Momma!" she says.
