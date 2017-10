Healthy mom, healthy baby

Courtesy Dr. Dendy Engelman

Many women dream of one day being able to carry a child. During pregnancy, so much focus can be on what’s to come when the “bundle of joy” arrives. Women strive to create the safest environment for that baby to grow in—no alcohol or caffeine, clean eating, meditation, soothing music on the belly. However, there are many permanent body changes and beauty surprises that happen during pregnancy for which women are not necessarily prepared. And there's no shame in wanting to feel like yourself again after the new addition arrives. The transformation the body undergoes to bring new life into the world is incredible and should be embraced. But that doesn't mean you can't take steps along the way to ease the transition and help get the body back to its pre-birth state. A little extra care during the pregnancy will cause less worries later, so women can get back to what’s important: loving that baby! “My pregnant patients are always asking me, ‘How can I prevent stretch marks?’ in the same breath as ‘What are the safest face products to use during pregnancy?’” says Dendy Engelman, MD , a NYC-based celebrity dermatologist. "Now pregnant with baby number 2, I'm just as concerned for what I'm putting on my body as my patients are.” We can all learn from her healthy mom, healthy baby regimen.