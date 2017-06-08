Avoid products deemed unsafe during pregnancy

Check the National Institutes of Health for trustworthy information on the safety of certain products in pregnancy. Here are more ways to prevent birth defects before and during pregnancy.

This list of products to avoid is long, but when it comes to your beauty routine, steer clear of vitamin A derivatives like retinol & retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicyclic acid, skin lighteners like hydroquinone, formaldehyde, oral acne, and Lyme disease treatment like Accutane, tetracyclines, doxycycline and minocycline, and chemical sunscreens. “My clients are usually knowledgeable enough that they stop retinoids as soon as they get the positive pregnancy test, but we forget about some toxic ingredients found in everyday beauty products," Dr. Engelman says. "Nail polish, deodorant, acne creams and skincare can have ingredients that could potentially be harmful to an unborn baby.”