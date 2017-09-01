9 Lessons All Parents Should Teach Their Kids About Social Media

Ask yourself these questions before you post

D. Hammonds/Shutterstock

Before posting, Wolk recommends parents post these questions near their children's computer or on the fridge, encouraging kids to ask themselves about a potential post: Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it kind? Is it going to cause drama? Am I posting this for the right reasons? Her "Think B4 U Post" sheet includes questions such as, "Would your grandma want to see this?"; "Is that yours to share?" and "Would you share/say that in real life?" She says if you pass these questions, then you can post.