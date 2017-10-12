Content continues below ad

She's switched owners a lot

wavebreakmedia/shutterstockBeing moved around from owner to owner can obviously give a dog anxiety. (Want to make sure you never have to give up your pup? Here's exactly how much it costs to own a dog.) Not to mention, you never know how she was treated in her previous homes, or how she was associated as a puppy. One thing to consider? Giving her a place of her own; namely, a dog crate. "I'm a fan of crate training," says Ellis. "It's not mean. It gives them a den where they can curl up and calm down." Make it more soothing by adding your dog's favorite toy and a blanket that smells like you. Put a treat inside the crate a few days in a row and your dog will start to feel at home in no time.