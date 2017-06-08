18 of the Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
From the adorable to the hilarious, these canine costumes are sure to wow your Halloween party guests...or is it bow-wow them?
It's a bird...it's a plane...it's Super-Dog!via amazon.comYour dog can save the world as Bark—er, Clark Kent's alter-ego. If you have more than one dog, turn your pet squad into the Justice League with Batman and Wonder Woman costumes as well! (Don't miss this photographer's project where he turned kids with disabilities into the Justice League, with epic results.) Buy it now.
Punky pupvia amazon.comAll you need is a neon mohawk wig and spiky collar to bring out your dog's tough side. Buy it now.
Bad dogvia amazon.comThis criminal canine costume makes it good to be bad! (Here are 50 secrets your pet would tell you if he could.) Buy it now.
Rocker dogvia petthingsonline.comYour pooch will make people do a double take (and then probably laugh) with this awesome costume from Pet Things Online! Buy it now.
The dogtor is invia amazon.comFeeling sick as a dog? Have no fear, the dogtor will see you now. (This costume might not be too far from the truth—your dog can tell when you're sick!) Buy it now.
Watch out for the paw-parazzivia amazon.com No photos, please! Your dog will be the star of the show with this getup. Pair your dog's punny costume with a punny getup of your own. Buy it now.
May the Furce be with youvia amazon.comLet your furry friend rule the galaxy this Halloween with this Star Wars-inspired costume from Amazon. If you're entertaining Star Wars fans on Halloween, crack them up with these jokes. Buy it now.
A true Underdogvia spirithalloween.comPay tribute to the classic cartoon series and its canine hero. Learn about the real "superpowers" that all dogs have. Buy it now.
Devil dogvia poochieheaven.comThis costume can be a nod to the popular Hostess snack, or a comment on your dog's behavior. Whichever you choose. Buy it now.
Welcome to Starbarksvia amazon.comWhile you shouldn't give your pup coffee to drink, dressing her up as a cup of joe might be the next best thing! Buy it now.
Hairy Pottervia etsy.comYour pooch will be all dressed up and ready to go to Hogwarts—or is it Dog-warts? All you need is a pair of round glasses, a pipe-cleaner scar, and a red-and-gold scarf! Hopefully your dog will love this costume as much as the Harry Potter cast loved theirs! Buy it now.
Doggo tacovia petco.comSpice up your Halloween with this costume that's good enough to eat. Buy it now.
Who you gonna call?via amazon.comCostume goals: dress up as the Ghostbusters with your friends, and then complete the effect by dressing your pooch as their stickiest antagonist, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Buy it now.
Nothin' but a hound dogvia amazon.comYou ain't never trick-or-treated and you ain't no friend of mine. Buy it now.
Bone appétitvia poshpetglamourboutique.com You'll want to "Kiss the Cook" with this adorable chef's outfit from Posh Pet Glamour Boutique. Buy it now.
Ruh-roh!via amazon.comYour dog will be instantly recognizable if you dress him or her as one of the most iconic canines in all of pup culture. This is another great opportunity for a group costume; get together with your friends and dress as Shaggy, Velma and the Scooby-Doo gang. Buy it now.
King of the junglevia amazon.comMake your dog the "mane" event with this fun lion costume. Speaking of lions, here's why everything you thought you knew about The Lion King might be a lie. Buy it now.
Beanie Babyvia etsy.comMillennials, turn your four-legged friend into a life-size version of your favorite childhood toy. Etsy has "tags" of all sizes, bearing that iconic "ty" logo. Little rhyming poem inside not included, sadly. Buy it now.
