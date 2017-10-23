Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Arthritis relief

Krizek Vaclav/Shutterstock

If your aging dog isn't as quick on the draw or seems to move in a stiff or painful way, she could have arthritis. Talk to your vet about supplements, diet, and essential oils as options to help relieve stiffness and pain. Dr. Osborne suggests essential oil of copaiba; applying it topically and/or directly on the affected joint and/or between the toes daily can be helpful. Osborne also says copaiba be mixed in with food or given directly by mouth. "Copaiba can be mixed in various dilutions with fractionated coconut oil and a certain number of drops, depending on the animals body weight can be given twice a day." Helichrysum is an essential oil noted for promoting pain relief and support overall healing. It also boosts blood flow and circulation, to deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to help repair damaged cells and tissues. "Combining Copaiba with the essential oil of Helichrysum for example is even more beneficial for arthritis than Copaiba alone. The combination helps to soothe arthritis tired, achy joints and tired muscles while enhancing the body's natural healing process," says Dr. Osborne.