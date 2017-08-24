10 of the Most Expensive Health Problems Your Pet Can Face

First, the bad news: There are 10 pet accidents and illnesses that can cost you up to $2,000 to fix. But the good news is the treatments usually work.

By

Health-care costs aren’t just skyrocketing for humans

Nestor Rizhniak/ShutterstockThe cost of treating your pets can easily top $1,000—and there’s no health-care plan in the works for Fido.
VPI, a provider of pet health insurance, tallied its claims and made a list of those requiring more than $1,000 for treatment.
“While surgical treatment for a torn knee ligament/cartilage occurred with the greatest frequency,” the report said, “the condition with the highest average cost per claim was intervertebral disc disease, for which pet owners paid an average of $3,282 in 2010.”
“Pet owners should be aware that these $1,000 accidents and illnesses can happen to just about any pet—indoor, outdoor, young or old,” says Dr. Carol McConnell, VPI’s vice president and chief veterinary medical officer. “Though the cost of care for these conditions may be high, the prognosis is usually positive, and many of the pets that are treated will recover.” (These are secrets your pets would tell you if they could.)

Torn knee ligament/cartilage

gpointstudio/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 6,831 Average cost per claim: $1,578 According to science, your pets can make you stronger, smarter, and more resistant to stress.

Intestinal - foreign object

Puwadol Jaturawutthichai/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 1,005 Average cost per claim: $1,967 Don't want your pet to get hurt while you're away? These are ways to keep them happy and safe while you're at work.

Content continues below ad

Stomach - foreign object

Pressmaster/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 954 Average cost per claim: $1,502 Watch out for these silent signs that your dog is actually sick.

Intervertebral disc disease

Syda Productiion/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 879 Average cost per claim: $3,282

Stomach torsion/bloat

Annette Shaff/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 372 Average cost per claim: $2,509

Content continues below ad

Broken leg (plate)

didesign021/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 350 Average cost per claim: $1,586

Laryngeal paralysis

Chendongshan/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 126 Average cost per claim: $2,042

Tumor of the throat

Eve81/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 124 Average cost per claim: $1,677

Content continues below ad

Ear canal surgery

dawi88888/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 104 Average cost per claim: $1,285

Ruptured bile duct

fatchul/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 102 Average cost per claim: $2,245

Content continues below ad

View as Slideshow

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.