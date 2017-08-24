10 of the Most Expensive Health Problems Your Pet Can Face
First, the bad news: There are 10 pet accidents and illnesses that can cost you up to $2,000 to fix. But the good news is the treatments usually work.
Health-care costs aren’t just skyrocketing for humansNestor Rizhniak/ShutterstockThe cost of treating your pets can easily top $1,000—and there’s no health-care plan in the works for Fido.
Torn knee ligament/cartilage Number of claims: 6,831 Average cost per claim: $1,578
Intestinal - foreign object Number of claims: 1,005 Average cost per claim: $1,967
Stomach - foreign object Number of claims: 954 Average cost per claim: $1,502
Intervertebral disc diseaseSyda Productiion/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 879 Average cost per claim: $3,282
Stomach torsion/bloatAnnette Shaff/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 372 Average cost per claim: $2,509
Broken leg (plate)didesign021/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 350 Average cost per claim: $1,586
Laryngeal paralysisChendongshan/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 126 Average cost per claim: $2,042
Tumor of the throatEve81/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 124 Average cost per claim: $1,677
Ear canal surgerydawi88888/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 104 Average cost per claim: $1,285
Ruptured bile ductfatchul/ShutterstockNumber of claims: 102 Average cost per claim: $2,245
