Health-care costs aren’t just skyrocketing for humans

Nestor Rizhniak/Shutterstock

“While surgical treatment for a torn knee ligament/cartilage occurred with the greatest frequency,” the report said, “the condition with the highest average cost per claim was intervertebral disc disease, for which pet owners paid an average of $3,282 in 2010.” VPI, a provider of pet health insurance, tallied its claims and made a list of those requiring more than $1,000 for treatment

“Pet owners should be aware that these $1,000 accidents and illnesses can happen to just about any pet—indoor, outdoor, young or old,” says Dr. Carol McConnell, VPI’s vice president and chief veterinary medical officer. “Though the cost of care for these conditions may be high, the prognosis is usually positive, and many of the pets that are treated will recover.” (These are secrets your pets would tell you if they could .)

Torn knee ligament/cartilage gpointstudio/Shutterstock Number of claims: 6,831 Average cost per claim: $1,578 According to science, your Number of claims: 6,831 Average cost per claim: $1,578 According to science, your pets can make you stronger, smarter, and more resistant to stress

Intestinal - foreign object Puwadol Jaturawutthichai/Shutterstock Number of claims: 1,005 Average cost per claim: $1,967 Don't want your pet to get hurt while you're away? These are Number of claims: 1,005 Average cost per claim: $1,967 Don't want your pet to get hurt while you're away? These are ways to keep them happy and safe while you're at work

The cost of treating your pets can easily top $1,000—and there’s no health-care plan in the works for Fido.

Content continues below ad

Stomach - foreign object Pressmaster/Shutterstock Number of claims: 954 Average cost per claim: $1,502 Watch out for these Number of claims: 954 Average cost per claim: $1,502 Watch out for these silent signs that your dog is actually sick

Intervertebral disc disease Syda Productiion/Shutterstock Number of claims: 879 Average cost per claim: $3,282 Number of claims: 879 Average cost per claim: $3,282

Stomach torsion/bloat Annette Shaff/Shutterstock Number of claims: 372 Average cost per claim: $2,509 Number of claims: 372 Average cost per claim: $2,509

Content continues below ad

Broken leg (plate) didesign021/Shutterstock Number of claims: 350 Average cost per claim: $1,586 Number of claims: 350 Average cost per claim: $1,586

Laryngeal paralysis Chendongshan/Shutterstock Number of claims: 126 Average cost per claim: $2,042 Number of claims: 126 Average cost per claim: $2,042

Tumor of the throat Eve81/Shutterstock Number of claims: 124 Average cost per claim: $1,677 Number of claims: 124 Average cost per claim: $1,677

Content continues below ad

Ear canal surgery dawi88888/Shutterstock Number of claims: 104 Average cost per claim: $1,285 Number of claims: 104 Average cost per claim: $1,285