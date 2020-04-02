Dog Envy Is a Real Thing—And Here’s How I Got Over It

Identifying that you’re envious at all is the first step, Vancouver personal and professional development coach Charina Cruz tells me. Often, she sees clients who come in with feelings of anger, frustration and sadness but don’t know why. “They feel lost or confused by what they’re experiencing,” Cruz says. And although people never like to admit they are coveting what another person has, after a little digging she finds that envy is sometimes at the root of these difficult emotions.

If you suspect that your stress might actually be envy, Cruz recommends an exercise called the “five layers of why” to help understand the deeper reason for it. It’s simple: Ask yourself why you feel how you do, and then question your response with another “why,” and so on. Five layers in, Cruz says, you’ll typically get to the core of the issue—why, for instance, your sibling’s career success has made you unhappy, or why you resent your friend for buying a new home. As I discovered, my dog envy was, in fact, rooted in a deeper desire for validation that I’d someday be a competent parent.

According to Toronto psychotherapist Elaine Smookler, awareness of your envy is an important first step. "Recognition is liberation," she says, adding that simply identifying a feeling can help reduce its power. Like Cruz, she suggests exploring the emotion—if not with a trained professional, then in a journal, where you can write down your feelings to try and make sense of what you actually want.