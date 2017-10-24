Content continues below ad

Reptiles and amphibians are in the herps family but not all should share a table at the family reunion. Some reptiles carry bacterial diseases that are usually harmless to them but could be harmful to another species. "This is especially true for animals that come from very different areas of the world and live in very different climates," says Dr. Ogle. It is not recommended mixing animals that do not naturally exist in the wild or share similar requirements in regard to climate, space and nutrition." Reptiles have a difficult time communicating with other animals that don't share their communication methods. This results in unnecessary stress for both animals trying to coexist. "For example, you could not easily house an iguana with a desert tortoise due to their vastly different environmental needs. The same would go for a bearded dragon and tree frogs.

Jabborwock, meet Lucy

vvvita/Shutterstock

Introducing unfamiliar animals to each other isn't something that should be done hastily. In fact, the animals shouldn't even meet face-to-face until they accustomed to each other's scents. "Keep the animals in separate rooms where they can smell one another, but cannot make physical contact. Once they feel comfortable in the space for some time, switch the two animals," says Dr. Ogle. Now, the animals can become more familiar with the other animals scent without making physical contact. Do this as many times as possible. The goal is for the animals to appear nonreactive to the other animal's presence. Next step, is to introduce them through a barrier. A closed bathroom door allows the animals to smell each other and interact with limitations. If that process goes well, use a gate or cage, depending on the size of the animal. "Once the two animals have successfully been introduced, it is important to redirect any negative or aggressive behaviors and continuously reward positive behaviors," instructs Dr. Ogle. "Your home should also be designed in a way that each of the animals have their own space that is theirs alone. This will allow them to retreat when necessary, but engage with the others on their own terms."