This Is Your Most Attractive Trait, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini is like the magical nymph of the group. Geminis are often the life of the party, carrying themselves as if they float through air. "Gemini is an entertainment center in human form. Gemini is the conversationalist of the zodiac, with dazzling wit, childlike playfulness, and the ability to pull out a fun fact about most any topic. Need independence? Breathing room? Gemini will give you plenty, to run after shiny objects of your own." They are wondrous to behold, but don't expect them to get tied down so easily.

Sunny Sagittarius

shutterstock (2)

Many people believe that a smile is the sexiest attribute a person can have. It is for this reason that the Sagittarius can easily win over people's hearts. "Sagittarius points out silver linings, finds the humor in most everything, and erupts into the best, most infectious laugh in the zodiac. Game for adventure, travel and learning, this free spirit loves company—an audience to entertain with its far-flung experiences and amassed life wisdom, and a companion to share the ride." The other signs are often attracted to the natural radiance of a Sagittarius. Its warmth and willingness to have a good time can fill you with happiness. It is not surprising, then, that many flock to this sign in search of love.