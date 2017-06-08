This Is Your Most Attractive Trait, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Your star sign can predict what makes you irresistible to the other signs in the zodiac. Get ready to play to your strengths.
Bold Ariesshutterstock (2) When considering what is most attractive about each sign, don't think solely in terms of a sexuality horoscope. Instead, think about what makes you attractive. For Aries, it's their incredibly bold character. The Aries sign is also known by its symbol, the ram, which is extremely fitting for this sign's most admirable quality. "Aries [is] a go-getter that doesn't hesitate to strike at what it wants!" explains astrologer Kathy Biehl. "Self-starting, self-reliant, and seemingly fearless, Aries is willing—and geared to—take chances and make bold moves. You won't be bored, and you might be thrilled."
Sensual Taurusshutterstock (2) Taurus is often known for being materialistic, but a more positive way to describe this sign is sensual. People under this sign appreciate the finer things in life, and a date with a Taurus is entrancing. "Physical experience is its stock in trade," Biehl says. "Soothing music, food and drink, colors and fabrics that are easy on the eye and skin, and powerful back rubs (Taurus is good with his/her hands). And if a Taurus shares, you know you're special." Whenever you're with a Taurus, be it for romance or pure friendship, you are sure to have a wonderful experience that engages all of the senses. This is what your zodiac can reveal about your health.
Lively GeminiGemini is like the magical nymph of the group. Geminis are often the life of the party, carrying themselves as if they float through air. "Gemini is an entertainment center in human form. Gemini is the conversationalist of the zodiac, with dazzling wit, childlike playfulness, and the ability to pull out a fun fact about most any topic. Need independence? Breathing room? Gemini will give you plenty, to run after shiny objects of your own." They are wondrous to behold, but don't expect them to get tied down so easily.
Compassionate Cancershutterstock (2) "Cancer is a natural nurturer who exudes 'I will take care of you' vibes," Biehl says. This sign is very careful about who it lets in, but once you're part of Cancers' inner circle, they will do anything to be there for you. This trait may not seem hot and steamy, but everyone desires someone to comfort them and listen to them. (These are some of the best ways to comfort a friend.) "Pour out your woes—or heart—and Cancer responds irresistibly," the astrologer continues, "with large, present eyes, moistening ever so slightly in your honor."
Charismatic Leoshutterstock (2) Leos can have rather big egos as they tend to crave the spotlight. But this doesn't mean that Leos are all jerks. "Leo is a master showman," Biehl remarks, "magnanimous, warm-hearted, charismatic, and prone to grand gestures. The sign treats the world as equal parts stage and playground, and invites you into the game by making you feel special." Like with Aries, the animal symbol for this sign speaks volumes about its character. The lion is the handsome king of the jungle, and when you look into its eyes you will be absolutely enraptured. Likewise, the Leo boasts an unparalleled charisma. These are the secret habits of charismatic people.
Brainy Virgoshutterstock (2) Virgos are known for being perfectionists, but this is just a symptom of their incredible intelligence. A Virgo knows how to see through you and truly understand you. Biehl explains, "Virgo is the sexy intellect of the zodiac. Virgo has both a keen analytical mind and an efficient, direct way with words, and can make sense of anything, including you." Virgos not only push themselves to be the best they can be, but they push others toward greatness as well. A Virgo is someone who sees the best in you, even when you can't. Whether you're a Virgo or not, these motivational quotes will inspire you to dream big.
Loyal Librashutterstock (2) Libras do not like to be alone. Because of this, they make excellent partners, especially for those who crave closeness at all times. Libras will do anything for those they love and will do anything to make a relationship work. "Libra is an artist of love," Biehl summarizes. "Building bridges is a Libra's lifeblood, and traditional courtship activities are its way of life: graceful words, flowers, beautiful music, greeting cards, and dining out." In short, you can trust a Libra with your heart. These are the small but powerful romantic gestures that will go a long way with a Libra.
Passionate Scorpioshutterstock (2) "Its power is often stereotyped as sexual," Biehl remarks of the Scorpio, "but its capacity for intimacy transcends that. Scorpio's gaze pierces secrets and darkness, not to mention your soul." Sure, the Scorpio is known to be dynamite in bed, but it is equally intense in essentially all aspects of its personality. That can be intimidating to some people, but it can also make you feel more alive than ever. "Add an unshakable respect for privacy and a willingness bordering on fearlessness to explore mysteries," the astrologer says, and a Scorpio is sure to take you on a whirlwind of a journey you won't ever forget. If you want your own sexy time to be steamier, follow these simple tips to improve your sex life.
Sunny Sagittariusshutterstock (2) Many people believe that a smile is the sexiest attribute a person can have. It is for this reason that the Sagittarius can easily win over people's hearts. "Sagittarius points out silver linings, finds the humor in most everything, and erupts into the best, most infectious laugh in the zodiac. Game for adventure, travel and learning, this free spirit loves company—an audience to entertain with its far-flung experiences and amassed life wisdom, and a companion to share the ride." The other signs are often attracted to the natural radiance of a Sagittarius. Its warmth and willingness to have a good time can fill you with happiness. It is not surprising, then, that many flock to this sign in search of love.
Dependable Capricornshutterstock (2) People often equate being dependable with being boring. The mystery of not knowing what the other person will do next can be extremely intoxicating, but you do not get this with a Capricorn. However, Capricorns aren't sticks in the mud. Their sturdiness is their most attractive quality because it is something that everyone ultimately wants. "Capricorn is the grown-up of the zodiac," Biehl says, "solid, dependable, reliable, and in it for the long haul. Terrific spouse material, Cap has a later-in-life bonus for the person who appreciates the sign's lasting value: Cap grows younger, more relaxed, and more open to fun as it ages." A Capricorn is a person you can rely on. They will catch you when you fall and set you back on your feet when you're unsure of yourself. These are the 15 signs your relationships are as solid as a rock.
Intriguing Aquariusshutterstock (2) The most well known zodiac traits for the Aquarius are creativity and a penchant for invigorating conversation. An Aquarius will always keep you on your toes. "Quirky, frequently off in its own headspace (and happy to allow you your own), Aquarius tilts your perspective simply by being," Biehl comments. "This sign is an engaging conversationalist, who meets your interests with a dazzling ability to pluck info out of the air." The Aquarius is the ultimate individual who doesn't care for rules or precedents. This sign makes its own fun. It is also a notable intellectual. You won't ever be bored with an Aquarius. (And if things have cooled off in the bedroom, Aquarius will likely be ready to spice things up.)
Romantic Piscesshutterstock (2) As far as attractiveness goes, it is very hard to surpass a Pisces in any aspect of its horoscope. This sign has the full package: They know best how to romance you and are eager to fulfill your wildest dreams. "Pisces is a gentle, dreamy soul that can seem out of place in the cold cruel world," the astrologer says. "Mystical, poetic, artistic, Pisces has a mermaid streak, even the men, that taps into something beyond earthly existence. Highly romantic, Pisces inspires (and is open to) fantasies. Highly empathetic, this sign can connect and envelope and understand you like no one ever has." Narrowing down the most attractive zodiac traits of a Pisces is difficult because there are just so many to choose from. Here's what the solar eclipse means for your horoscope.
