The Amazing Perks of Having Sex at 7:30 in the Morning

Not a morning person? Don’t blame you. But if waking up an hour earlier sounds like a form of medieval torture, you might want to give it another shot. New research suggests that people who have sex in the morning reap some pretty incredible benefits, and you’re totally missing out. (Here are even more unexpected health benefits you get from sex.)

Researchers at Forza Supplements, a health and fitness company, monitored the circadian rhythms of 1,000 people and asked them to track the times where they felt they got the most out of daily activities like exercising, eating meals, and having sex.

Most people reported that having sex at 7:30 in the morning reduced their stress levels for the rest of the day. And since men’s testosterone levels peak in the a.m., that mood-boosting sex session will probably last longer, too. (Judging by how long sex lasts for the average couple, that’s a definite plus.) Gives a whole new meaning to the term “rise and shine,” doesn’t it?

“While no two people are the same, these were found to be the very best times for the average person to do the key activities which make for a healthy and happy life,” Forza Supplements managing director Lee Smith told The Sun. “Making small adjustments to your routine can really help you lose weight, get fitter, be more effective at work and even a better lover.”

Can’t argue with that! But you might want to consider “getting it on” twice in one day, because science says this is the best time of day to have sex.

Source: Men’s Health