Cinnamon Bukhta Ihor/Shutterstock This spice delivers a lot of benefits— This spice delivers a lot of benefits— read about cinnamon's powers here —including being a sexual stimulant, says Szura. The scent not only stimulates the immune system, she claims, but it's also the oil of sexual harmony. (Szura relies on the guide Emotions and Essential Oils by Enlighten Healing —it's her bible, she says.) Cinnamon supports the reproductive system and helps heal sexual issues, Szura explains. It's also warming, which increases blood flow and circulation, and that is obviously important to achieving a full and satisfactory state of arousal. "It's a major libido enhancer," she says. Dilute it with a carrier oil at a 1 to 4 ratio, she suggests.

Clary sage Elena Pavlovich/Shutterstock Clary sage is the oil of "clarity and vision," according to Szura's book, but as an aphrodisiac, it works by affecting the hormonal system, she says. If the hormones aren't balanced, the result can be low libido. There are Clary sage is the oil of "clarity and vision," according to Szura's book, but as an aphrodisiac, it works by affecting the hormonal system, she says. If the hormones aren't balanced, the result can be low libido. There are other natural ways to boost a low libido , but clary sage may help by boosting mood, according to this study , and depression can wreck your libido. Clary sage oil has a deep, sweet, nutty flavor: It also helps calm and soothe stress and anxiety to lessen inhibitions and boost sexual desire.

Jasmine IngridsI/Shutterstock Jasmine oil affects emotional balance and hormonal systems, Szura explains. It's the oil of "sexual purity and balance," and is particularly excellent for use by women. It brings out positivity while reducing anxiety, apathy, depression, and feelings of indifference. (Watch for these Jasmine oil affects emotional balance and hormonal systems, Szura explains. It's the oil of "sexual purity and balance," and is particularly excellent for use by women. It brings out positivity while reducing anxiety, apathy, depression, and feelings of indifference. (Watch for these signs that you may have a high-functioning depression .) In fact, jasmine essential oil has been scientifically demonstrated to stimulate feelings of well-being, ease depression, and boost mood levels. In doing so, it could safely encourage partners to explore the intimacy they may have lost.

Patchouli Stanislav71/Shutterstock This is known as the oil of "physicality," Szura explains. Patchouli has an earthy, woodsy aroma, and reduces anxiety, increases energy, and stimulates desire while decreasing inhibitions. It is therefore grounding and stabilizing and compliments yoga, tai chi, or any practice that connects the spirit with the body and the earth. This is known as the oil of "physicality," Szura explains. Patchouli has an earthy, woodsy aroma, and reduces anxiety, increases energy, and stimulates desire while decreasing inhibitions. It is therefore grounding and stabilizing and compliments yoga, tai chi, or any practice that connects the spirit with the body and the earth. For normal skin, patchouli can also be used with a carrier oil (such as coconut oil) to help balance the needs of the skin. Other essential oils do a better job on dry and oily skin types.

Rose Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock With roses as the Valentine's Day flowers of choice, is it any surprise that rose essential oil is the oil of "divine love?" asks Szura. (By the way, With roses as the Valentine's Day flowers of choice, is it any surprise that rose essential oil is the oil of "divine love?" asks Szura. (By the way, here's why roses are so popular on Valentine's Day .) Essential rose oil supports the circulatory system, and blood flow to the nether regions is crucial for sex. At the same time, it's a very sensual and romantic scent that has been scientifically proven to be emotionally uplifting

Sandalwood AmyLv/Shutterstock Sandalwood essential oil is connected to "sacred devotion," Szura says, supporting emotional balance, muscles, bones, and the nervous system. It is calming and harmonizing, and it's used in meditation to quiet the heart. This oil promotes emotional openness and increases physical sensuality. Best of all? It encourages unprompted interactions, Szura claims, and that helps lovers get out of a sexual slump. As for these sexually enlightened couples, there's no slump in sight: Find out Sandalwood essential oil is connected to "sacred devotion," Szura says, supporting emotional balance, muscles, bones, and the nervous system. It is calming and harmonizing, and it's used in meditation to quiet the heart. This oil promotes emotional openness and increases physical sensuality. Best of all? It encourages unprompted interactions, Szura claims, and that helps lovers get out of a sexual slump. As for these sexually enlightened couples, there's no slump in sight: Find out how they manage to have such steamy sex lives

Ylang Ylang SiNeeKan/Shutterstock This is the oil of the "inner child," Szura tells Reader's Digest. It affects emotional balance, and the cardiovascular and hormonal systems. Even better, says Szura: Ylang ylang is known as one of the most powerful essential oil aphrodisiacs because it influences sexual energy and enhances relationships. She says that ylang ylang can encourage a more sensual and erotic experience during lovemaking. Ylang ylang can also help with impotence and a low libido because, like rose oil, it supports the circulatory system. And here's yet another use that could help improve your sex life: This is the oil of the "inner child," Szura tells Reader's Digest. It affects emotional balance, and the cardiovascular and hormonal systems. Even better, says Szura: Ylang ylang is known as one of the most powerful essential oil aphrodisiacs because it influences sexual energy and enhances relationships. She says that ylang ylang can encourage a more sensual and erotic experience during lovemaking. Ylang ylang can also help with impotence and a low libido because, like rose oil, it supports the circulatory system. And here's yet another use that could help improve your sex life: Research suggests that applied to the skin, ylang ylang can help you relax . Szura has also discovered that it helps her with her hot flashes: "I apply it in the morning on my ankles," Szura explains, "which is a reflexology point for ovaries."

Bergamot SiNeeKan/Shutterstock Bergamot is the oil of "self acceptance," says Szura. It is Bergamot is the oil of "self acceptance," says Szura. It is stimulating, according to this study, and opens up the energy system, creating a feeling of self acceptance that spills over to others. The research suggests that when diffused in water, bergamot may help reduce negative feelings such as anxiety, depression, stress, and tension. Szura finds it helpful in this respect. She diffuses it at night with an oil called "Copiaba," and it helps her sleep soundly. "I find it calming, and yet uplifting." Here are what your dreams are saying about you

