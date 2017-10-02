Joshua Resnick

If life were a dance at a parochial school, a stern teacher would walk over and tell handsy couples to “leave room for the Holy Spirit.” But it isn’t a parochial school dance. The majority of our lives are spent in public spaces where people have the freedom to do what they wish, for the most part. But it still seems peculiar to see people aggressively flaunting their public displays of affection (PDA) all over the place, doesn’t it?

(Kissing does have plenty of benefits, but let’s ignore them for now, for the sake of science.)

But as peculiar as it may seem to some, there’s a scientific explanation for this spectacle, according to Women’s Health. A study published in The Journal of Sex Research explored the phenomenon by having a study group of 349 college students, 194 male, 155 female, to fill out a questionnaire about intense forms of PDA.

The surveyed were specifically asked about “performative making out,” and for the most part, college students weren’t big fans. But a sizeable portion of those polled reported that they’ve done it before: 37 percent of men and 32 percent of women.

The data on people’s motivations for the display seemed logical; 30 percent of women believed it enhanced their image, 34 percent wanted to make it clear that they were in a relationship, and 55 percent said they wanted to use it to make other people jealous.

With men, the motivations shifted a bit. The primary purpose of necking in public for most men was to boost their image (59 percent) while only a few thought it was bad for appearances (14 percent).

Maybe if young folks were less focused on appearances, they would have more satisfying sex lives.

[Source: Women’s Health]