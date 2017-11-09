52 Percent of People Lie to Their Families About This One Thing During the Holidays

Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockRaise your hand if you dread spending the holidays with your family. Don’t worry—you’re not a horrible person. While the most wonderful time of the year should be filled with merriment and cheer, it can often leave you feeling stressed and exhausted, instead. Sometimes, you just need a little space. So if you lie to your family and book a hotel room this holiday season, you shouldn’t feel guilty; this little familial fib is surprisingly common.

As a matter of fact, 52 percent of U.S. adults have told a lie “specifically to avoid uncomfortable sleeping arrangements” at a relative’s home, according to a survey from INTEX, an inflatable air mattress company. (If you’re the one entertaining guests, here’s how to be the perfect holiday host.)

But why would anyone forgo time spent with their loved ones? We’re willing to bet it’s because 81 percent of respondents reported receiving a subpar bedding situation in the past, including 62 percent who said they spent the night on a couch. Suddenly, a comfortable hotel mattress is sounding better and better.

We get it: This time of year can burn a pretty big hole your wallet. Between elaborate holiday meals, gifts for the entire family, and travel bookings to and from the designated location, the last thing you want to do is shell out even more money for a hotel room—especially when a couch won’t cost you a penny. So if you absolutely must spend the night on a couch, remember these etiquette tips for awkward holiday moments.

Still, a sleepless night can take a toll on even the merriest of people. So in the spirit of preserving your relationships, be honest with your relatives and book a hotel room. Not only will you snooze better in a comfortable bed, but it might not cost as much as you think—especially if you plan ahead of time. Get started today with these hotel booking secrets you absolutely need to know.

[Source: Travel+Leisure]