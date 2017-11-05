Roman Kosolapov/Shutterstock

Every relationship has a rocky phase or two. While you should always watch out for the signs your relationship might be toxic, the occasional quarrel shouldn’t be cause for concern. It’s even okay to lie to your partner sometimes, believe it or not. But one major lie could cause the downfall of your relationship—and you should avoid it at all costs.

Financial infidelity, or lying to your significant other about finances and money, can poison a relationship, according to Cary Carbonaro, managing director at the wealth management firm United Capital and author of The Money Queen’s Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear. You should never tell these lies in relationship, either.

“Money is a litmus test for your relationship,” Carbonaro told Mel Magazine. “If you have money issues, you’re gonna have relationship issues.” That especially goes for hiding debt or a secret bank account, she says.

This form of fibbing is alarmingly common, too. According to a 2016 Harris poll, 42 percent of people in couples commit some form of financial infidelity in their relationship. What’s more, a recent survey by creditcards.com found that 12 million Americans have a secret bank or credit card account they keep concealed from their partner. And financial infidelity has a negative impact on a relationship 75 percent of the time, the Harris poll reported.

That said, this lie can be overcome; money is one of the normal fights that even happy couples have. But should the disagreements get serious, take these steps to stop fighting about money with your partner.

[Source: Mel Magazine]