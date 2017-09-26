This Is What Dating a Funny Guy Does for Your Sex Life

Nemanja Novakovic/ShutterstockThe old saying goes: “Nice guys finish last and hilarious guys have incredibly high partner sexual satisfaction.” Alright, it’s not quite an old saying yet, and it’s probably in need of a little vernacular polish, but there’s plenty of truth behind the sentiment. As reported by IFL Science, if you’re looking for a great sex life, start dating a funny man (and make sure to take these top dating tips from an expert into account).

Research recently published in Socioaffective Neuroscience & Psychology sought, as one of its three objectives, to determine “whether this variation [of orgasm frequency] reflects mates’ personal characteristics.” The other listed objectives included finding out “whether women report that their orgasm frequency varies between partners” and “whether this variation reflects own and partner sexual behavior during intercourse.”

Researchers surveyed 103 women gathered data on sexual satisfaction as it related to their chosen partners personal characteristics. The women were in between the ages of 20 and 69, and data was gathered through a 71-minute questionnaire about their sexual history.

Women reportedly had consistent variation from partner to partner when it came to orgasm frequency, and were far more likely to achieve orgasm with men who were rated as being “ more humorous, creative, warm, faithful, and better smelling.”

Potential drawbacks to the study involve the intersection of common traits in the small sample size; one man might share all or a segment of the above listed positive traits, so it might be hard to determine just one, in particular, that might be responsible.

In short, it might not be a bad idea to sign up for that improv comedy class—here are some other science-backed reasons that explain sexual attraction. Could it be that young people are having less satisfying sex because they have poor senses of humor?

[Source: IFL Science]