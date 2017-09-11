areeya ann/shutterstockThe first male contraceptive injection is estimated to hit the U.S. market by 2020, which is good news for all the women who feel their partners should take a turn at being responsible for long-term birth control. Of course, that depends on whether your guy is willing to give it a go. According to a DrEd survey of 1,000 Americans and Europeans on safe sex attitudes, 3 in 10 men say they wouldn’t take birth control because of side effects like weight gain, mood swings, low energy, and blood clots.

If men aren’t interested in male contraception, how do they feel about women who don’t want to experience the potential side effects of birth control? On this topic, men and women aren’t quite on the same page. While 60 percent of women said serious reactions like blood clots would make them stop taking birth control, only 50 percent of men agreed with them. Another serious potential side effect, anxiety and depression, would be a reason for 56 percent of women quitting birth control. Again, only 50 percent of men this was an acceptable reason.

And if you’re dreaming of a time when men might actually be able to go the whole way and give birth, don’t get your hopes up. Only 26 percent of men would be willing to give birth in place of their partner (European men were slightly more up for the challenge than their American cousins). A man’s relationship status had an effect on his response: Perhaps not surprisingly, nearly a third of married men said they were willing to give birth in place of their partners, while fewer than 1 in 5 single men agreed.

