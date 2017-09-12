Sean Pavone/shutterstockAs tough as it is to be rejected, rejecting someone else can be even harder. You just don’t feel like going out for drinks, but don’t know what to say when a friend asks you to go to happy hour. When you’re searching for the right thing to say, there’s one word you should stay away from: sorry.

People tend to apologize when saying “no” to soften the blow of the rejection. But according to a study in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, it could actually work against you.

In the first part of the study, researchers gave volunteers scenarios of saying “no” to a friend or acquaintance. For instance, some were asked how to reject a meetup from a dating site, while others shared how they’d respond if they wanted to stop hanging out with a new friend they met at a party. About 39 percent of the volunteers included an apology when sharing a “good way of saying no” to the situations.

But that apology might actually do more harm than good, the study found. Another set of volunteers gauged how much their feelings would hurt from each of the “good” responses. The apologies didn’t do anything to ease the pain of rejection—and in most scenarios, the apologies actually made the “rejected” volunteers feel worse.

"Contrary to popular belief, apologies don't soften the blow of rejections," Gili Freedman, PhD, lead author of this study, says in a statement.

The study authors also looked at how much revenge people took after different apologies. People who were in on the study told the volunteers they didn’t want to work together for the next task—right before the unknowing volunteers were supposed to give them hot sauce. The accomplices said they didn’t like spicy food, so the researchers used the amount of hot sauce the volunteers gave as a measure of revenge.

Here's the kicker: Saying sorry actually made the participants more vengeful. When told, "No. I'm sorry. I don't want to work with you," the volunteers gave more hot sauce than they did when the other person didn't apologize.

And with all these hurt feelings, an apology might actually make the other person feel obligated to forgive you before they’re ready. In the last part of the study, researchers showed participants videos of one person telling a roommate they didn’t want to live with them the next year. After hearing an apology, the volunteers said the other roommate would be more likely to express forgiveness, but no more likely to feel it.

"Our research finds that despite their good intentions, people are going about it the wrong way," says Dr. Freedman. "They often apologize, but that makes people feel worse and that they have to forgive the rejector before they are ready." So next time you need to say "no" to someone, leave the apology out of it.