The Psychological Reason Why People Cry After Sex

Herrndorff

According to a 2015 study published in Sexual Medicine, crying after sex (known as post-coital dysphoria or PCD) is a bit more common than one would think, at least in college-aged women. The research found 46 percent of those surveyed had cried at least once after sex, while five percent of those surveyed had felt down or blue multiple times after intercourse in a four-week span.

Ian Kerner, a sex therapist who spoke to Health about the topic, said that part of the reason why PCD occurs in some cases is chemically based. “Especially for women, sex and orgasm can release the hormone oxytocin, which facilitates attachment and connection,” Kerner said. But, especially with more casual sexual encounters, there can be a disconnect between the chemicals signaling attachment and the fleeting reality of the situation. “With a pattern of fight, have sex, and repair, the sex may feel great, but afterward, you may realize you aren’t really connected or you’re still angry,” explains Kerner.

Additionally, the Health article mentions PCD to be reflective of issues in a relationship if it occurs after intercourse with your significant other (although, sex is one of those totally normal things couples fight about). Kerner says that more research is needed on the topic, but recommends seeing a sex therapist as a possible avenue to addressing the experience—here’s what sex therapists wish you knew.

[Source: Health ]