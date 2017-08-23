Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Almost as bad a lie, is hiding your failing health from your partner. Many people do this to protect their significant other from the pain of dealing with a bad diagnosis, or from fear about the future. Either motive is ill-founded. Solid relationships are built on trust, and the desire to be there for each other, come what may. Lying about an illness you have, even if it is terminal, robs your partner of the ability to support, and care for you, which may come back to haunt them, creating guilt, later on. It will also help to fill in the blanks they may be wondering about, based on changes in your behavior, mood, or health, that they have noticed, but not gotten answers about. Whether you're married or not, it's "in sickness, and in health," remember?

Content continues below ad

It's not me, it's you

Sunspire/shutterstock

Your partner may feel that something is wrong, and grasp at clues, to try to figure out what it is. The lack of communication between the two of you may push them into behaviors such as spying, going through your wallet, or looking for information, any way that they can find it. Lying, especially long-term, about any behavior or action is very wrong, and unfair to your partner, who probably abhors who they have become in the relationship, as a result. Even worse, is trying to make them think that the situation is all in their head, and that you are innocent of any wrong doing, and would never lie to them. Cut it out. It's cruel to live a lie—any lie. Both of you deserve better. Coming clean is never easy, but is necessary in order for you both to live your best lives.