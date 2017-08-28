Tell Us Your Age and We’ll Guess How Much Sex You’re Having Each Year

Jacob Lund

Sex satisfaction varies by age. So too, does sex frequency. And although everyone’s relationship, sexual and otherwise, is unique and ever-changing, what’s the average, and how does it change over time? A new study from the Kinsey Institute proffers an answer.

Leading the pack in terms of sexual frequency are 18- to 29-year olds, who reportedly have sex an average of 112 times per year. The curve proceeds to droop over time, with 30- to 39-year-olds having sex 86 times per year, and 40- to 49-year-olds having sex 69 times per year.

Around age 45, some sort of consistency is found and the numbers plateau a bit; 28 percent of Americans over the age of 45 reported having sex at least once a week or more, while 40 percent reported having sex at least once per month. Outside of those numbers, some Americans may be in sexless marriages—they exist, after all.

In a prior post by the Kinsey Institute, Dr. Justin Lehmiller explains that the dip isn’t necessarily linked to physical aging, but psychological aging. Lehmiller cites a study from the Journal of Sex Research which factors in “subjective age” or how old couples feel and the correlation to a decline in sexual frequency, interest, and satisfaction. Perception of age played a major factor in sexual interest.

When it comes to certain facets of your sex life, objective age is still a factor. Point of view can prove to play a major role as well—if you’re looking to improve your sex life, it is possible, all you need is a day.

[Source: The Sun]