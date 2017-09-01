Here’s How You Can Tap into Your Sexual Strength, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Let the stars lead you to hotter sex tonight.
Sex by the starsxenia_ok/ShutterstockTrying to shake things up between the sheets? You might want to look to the stars for some help. According to Professional Psychic, Astrologer, and Life Coach Joshua MacGuire, you have certain sexual traits and strengths based on your zodiac sign. And while some signs might be more compatible in bed than others based on those tendencies, it's worth looking into, especially with a new partner. Once you both know what the other likes, and you're open enough to share maybe a few fantasies (like some of these tricks for better sex), you're sure to have a killer time and develop a deeper connection, long-term when you explore your sexual strengths sign by sign.
Aries4 PM production/xenia_ok/ShutterstockAs the leader of the zodiac, Aries is great at taking initiative, so they might want to be on top or move things to the bedroom only post-foreplay. As an Aries, you should feel comfortable taking charge. "Aries should be assertive with their partner, and let them know what they want done," says MacGuire. Aries is also early in the zodiac wheel, which makes them more in touch with their primal impulses, so since their raw sexuality is counter-intuitive to planning, they should own this and be prepared to take an "anytime, anyplace" approach, MacGuire adds. That's a bonus, as spontaneity can be really enjoyable in a healthy relationship. (Here's what your zodiac says about your health.) It's also important to keep things interesting. "Aries gets bored very easily, so try experimenting with new positions and toys, or have fun in different places, like the kitchen table, the foyer, in the car," he adds. Especially after the eclipse, Aries might be super revved up. Best sex matches: Leo, Sagittarius, Libra, Aquarius, Gemini
TaurusPhotographee.eu/xenia_ok/ShutterstockTaurus love to explore and engage their senses, so they might bask in their sensuality, taking the time to find positions they really like so they can get into a groove and feel amazing for long stretches of time, MacGuire says. Taurus also appreciates any senses, like scent, that can be taken in. "They should have aphrodisiacal diffusers going or candles burning—ylang ylang and vanilla are good," he adds. This attention to romance can really enhance a relationship in the long term. And like many other signs (but especially Taurus), there's a real love of both sex and food, so combine them to double your pleasure. (But avoid these foods during sex.) "For foreplay, feed each other cherries and strawberries, and drizzle chocolate syrup or honey on each other's bodies," MacGuire says. (It might be helpful to re-watch the movie 9 1/2 weeks.) This is what women with incredible sex lives always do. Best sex matches: Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer
GeminiGeorge Rudy/xenia_ok/ShutterstockThe symbol of this sign is twins, which means that Geminis have different sides. "They should leverage this by honoring both, taking turns being dominant and submissive, so both of their 'twins' get to play," says MacGuire. Don't be shocked if a Gemini brings a bit of Shakespeare into the bedroom. "A lover of language, Gemini can spice things up in the bedroom by taking turns reading hot passages of erotica with his or her partner," he explains. This could really show a partner a emotional, romantic side, and the communication post-sex can also bring you closer together. Something by Henry Miller or Anais Nin could be a great option, MacGuire suggests. Best sex matches: Libra, Aquarius, Sagittarius, Leo, Aries
CancerGengwit Wattakawigran/xenia_ok/ShutterstockThis water sign should be primed to make a splash. "The wateriest of water signs, Cancer should take sex to the ocean, pool, shower, bathtub, or jacuzzi, taking ecstacy to a whole new level," MacGuire says. What's more, the Cancer is eager to please, giving the people who matter extra love and attention. And they like to have that love and attention reciprocated. Here's why: The caretaker of the zodiac, Cancer may also enjoy being taken over in bed to avoid caretaker burnout. This could mean light S&M or role play involving a cop or fireman, someone who can swoop in and save the day, MacGuire suggests. These sort of games can definintely shake things in bed and in the relationship. Best sex matches: Scorpio, Pisces, Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus
LeoAlessandroBiascioli/xenia_ok/ShutterstockIf you're a Leo, you like to be in charge. "Leo represents the joy of strength exercised, so this sign should dominate," says MacGuire. This could mean staying on top during sex or cracking the whip and making a partner a slave (with consent, of course). Her frisky nature can surely spice things up, making a Leo great in bed. The "exhibitionist of the zodiac," as MacGuire calls it, may also take part in sex parties or threesomes, to show off their skills. Or, it might be in a place where they're seen by others or videotaped. (There's nothing like an audience to arouse a Leo.) Best sex matches: Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Libra, Gemini
VirgoVGstockstudio/xenia_ok/ShutterstockTime to break out that Kama Sutra book. "Virgo's body is so sensitive and their mind is so perceptive that they may get really turned on by tantric techniques that create a mind-body connection with their partner," MacGuire says. What's more, working with the Kama Sutra will also intensify a love experience for Virgo, so you'll really feel in sync with your partner and take the relationship to higher level. Here's a kinky secret: "Because Virgo can be anal retentive, they might benefit from anal sex, which can release a lot of tension and loosen up critical facilities," he adds. Try out these steamy tricks to boost your libido. Best sex matches: Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces, Scorpio, Cancer
LibraDean Drobot/xenia_ok/ShutterstockIf you're a Libra, your "sex persona" might differ from your typical role. "Libra's gift—and lesson—is balance, so if they play a dominant role in their public lives, in the bedroom they'll enjoy being submissive. Conversely, if they're in a subservient role at work, they'll likely enjoy a more dominant role in the bedroom," says MacGuire. This could add a level of suprise to a relationship. Also, if your Libra gets into role-playing and cross-dressing, don't be shocked. Libras may enjoy cross-dressing in the bedroom to balance their male and female energies better, Macquire says. They also appreciate some classic romance: A bed with rose petals, French music, and delicate lighting? Yes, please. Setting the mood for a positive atmosphere will help get a libra in the mood and improve your sexual chemistry. Best sex matches: Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo
ScorpioJacob Lund/xenia_ok/ShutterstockThe "sexiest sign" (you go, Scorpio) likes power almost as much as sex. So combining the two would be ideal. Scorpio might want to engage in sexual fantasies, like slapping on handcuffs, blindfolding, and biting a lover, or finding the power in being powerless, as they allow these things to be done to them. And, when released from domination, they're likely to be stronger, having had the chance to be vulnerable, expains MacGuire. Being able to be both dominant and submissive makes for a good balance in a relationship. Plus, as the sign of extremes, Scorpio may enjoy the feel of ice cubes on the skin or hot wax, anything that pushes them to the limit and makes them transcend time and space, he adds. These are unexpected health benefits you get from sex. Best sex matches: Pisces, Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn
SagittariusJacob Lund/xenia_ok/ShutterstockSagittarius relishes the finer things in life too, MacGuire adds, so sex can be enhanced with luxury sheets, expensive candles, and exquisite lingerie—anything that makes them feel rich and spoiled. Outdoorsy Sagittarius may also want to try sex in a secluded outdoor setting to really get turned on. Maybe a camping trip? Or plan a weekend getaway to get it on in a new, private, and intimate space. Best sex matches: Aries, Leo, Aquarius, Libra, Gemini
Capricornpornsawan sangmanee/xenia_ok/ShutterstockCapricorn is a great boss, probably in and out of the bedroom. But more importantly, in. A natural-born CEO, Capricorn may want to tie a partner up and drive him or her crazy with a striptease (like what you might see in movies), for instance. Or maybe set the scene with the right music and role play, pretending it's "schoolteacher or dominatrix," suggests MacGuire. A downside? Often a control freak, Capricorn may enjoy engulfing a partner, but not allow him or her to climax until they're ready themselves. This will drive their partners crazy, imbuing Capricorn with power, he cautions. But they have a bright and playful side too: "Underneath their stoicism, Capricorn is a wild child. The bedroom is where she should allow herself to get down and dirty with wild, rough sex, bondage, spanking, sex clubs, and swapping with other couples," says Macguire. Best sex matches: Virgo, Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio
AquariusTeerawit Chankowet/xenia_ok/ShutterstockAquarius in curious in nature—and between the sheets, craving excitement and novelty, which makes for a pretty adventurous time in bed. As the zodiac's innovator, Aquarius will enjoy toys, edible contraceptives, costumes, or really anything out of the ordinary, says MacGuire. "Nothing can get an Aquarian turned on more than shocking others. Foreplay could start at dinner with footsies under the table, sneaking up on a mate and seducing them into an impromptu romp, or enjoying sex in public would also unleash their inner rebel," he adds. It's worth being open and honest with an Aquarius partner about any sexual fantasies or fetishes, as they're most likely to be on board. Best sex matches: Gemini, Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, Aries
PiscesAntonio Guillem/xenia_ok/ShutterstockWith a rich imagination, Pisces loves to escape. And often that leads to the bedroom. They might invest in the right music, lighting, and costumes to create a fantasy where he or she can get lost in the experience—and hopefully a partner will too. For Pisces, soft and gentle sensual massage is a great precursor to the slow, sleepy sex they often enjoy. So expect the passion to be intimate and graceful. "And, ever the artist, Pisces should try using edible body paints. They'll likely create—and become—a masterpiece," MacGuire suggests as a fun way to mix things up. Best sex matches: Scorpio, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus
