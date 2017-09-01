Content continues below ad

Aquarius

Aquarius in curious in nature—and between the sheets, craving excitement and novelty, which makes for a pretty adventurous time in bed. As the zodiac's innovator, Aquarius will enjoy toys, edible contraceptives, costumes, or really anything out of the ordinary, says MacGuire. "Nothing can get an Aquarian turned on more than shocking others. Foreplay could start at dinner with footsies under the table, sneaking up on a mate and seducing them into an impromptu romp, or enjoying sex in public would also unleash their inner rebel," he adds. It's worth being open and honest with an Aquarius partner about any sexual fantasies or fetishes, as they're most likely to be on board. Best sex matches: Gemini, Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, Aries