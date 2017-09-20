New Study Reveals Exactly How Long Sex Lasts for the Average Couple

George Rudy/shutterstockThrough rose-colored glasses, everyone’s romantic life is as sweet, but not quite as saccharine, as a Nicholas Sparks book. But when it comes down to the cold hard statistics, some commonly-held romantic notions turn out to not be what they seem (like who really wants sex more in relationships), and a new study about the bedroom lives of American couples paints a less than stallion-like picture of sexual duration.

As reported by Men’s Health, a new study from Lovely, a sexual tracking app, found that the average length of intercourse for American couples is 12 minutes. Lovely gathered data from 432 different couples as it related to over 2,000 sexual encounters, and broke down the dirty numbers.

The research was also broken down state by state, with numbers about overall sexual satisfaction, preferences, and frequency (did you know you should be having sex at exactly 3 p.m. during the day?). When it came to sexual satisfaction, couples in Maine reported the highest scores (average score of 89 out of 100), while couples in Utah reported the lowest sexual satisfaction scores (average score of 46 out 100).

Inspired to take action in the bedroom? Here are some simple ways to improve your sex life.

