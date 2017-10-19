This Is the Real Reason Your Sex Drive Drops, According to Science

gpointstudio/Shutterstock

So, your sex drive just took a serious nosedive—or maybe a small catnap. No need to worry! While your low libido could come from a variety of sources, the explanation might be as simple as how long you’ve been shacking up, new research says.

A recent study published in BMJ Open analyzed a two-year survey of people’s sex lives. The data included responses from 4,839 men and 6,669 women between the ages of 16 and 74 years who had at least one sexual partner in the past year.

After they crunched the numbers, the researchers came away with some interesting results. Overall, 15 percent of men and more than 34 percent of women reported having a lack of interest in sex. Many separate factors contributed to a lower sex drive among both men and women, including age, sex history, and physical and mental health. (Surprisingly, sex isn’t the biggest thing couples fight about in a relationship, either.) But for women, in particular, a lack of interest in sex was higher among those who reported being in a long-term relationship for at least one year.

Makes sense, right? Long-term relationships provide plenty of perks, including security, support, and simple companionship. The one negative: Once the “honeymoon phase” dies down, sex can often go by the wayside. “A lot of couples struggle when their sex lives become too routine,” David Klow, LMFT, and owner of Skylight Counseling Center in Chicago told Prevention. If this sounds familiar, read up on the habits of couples with steamy sex lives.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to help you rekindle the spark. Experimenting with new positions and locations, communication in and out of the bedroom, and couples therapy are all viable options, depending on you and your partner’s preferences. You could also try fooling around during the best time of day to have sex. And don’t forget these expert-approved tips and tricks to improve your sex life, stat.

Seriously, though, no pressure! Remember that happy, healthy sex starts when both parties have their mojo.

[Source: Prevention]