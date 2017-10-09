The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Zodiac Sign
Even when Mercury isn't in retrograde, buying gifts for friends and family can be difficult. A New York City-based astrologer offers guidance to help find the perfect gift for every zodiac sign.
Virgos love little detailsvia riflepaperco.com/ShutterstockFor the inquisitive Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) in your life, Diana Brownstone, a certified consulting astrologer in NewYork City, suggests gifts that whet their interests. "They come prepared and they never forget anything," she says. "They are considered to be the people who notice all the details." A spiral everyday planner from Rifle Paper Co. will ease their minds, while a candle will ease their senses. This English Fog candle from Willow & Birch Apothecary is made with essential oils to evoke the mystery and moodiness of the English countryside. This earth sign is also known for their practicality, so a gift like Spin Ceramics' Free Loop Noodle Bowl is a beautiful but useful gift as well. Find out the zodiac signs that should never date each other.
Libras seek balancevia skeemshop.com/shutterstockThis cooperative air sign, Libra (September 23 to October 22) is all about balance. A cleansing oil, such as this multi-tasking makeup remover and facial cleanser from all-natural skincare brand KAIKE, will restore balance in a Libra's skincare regimen. Libras are also in constant need of communication and companionship, says Brownstone, so stationery is a great gift. Pickett's Press sells luxury letterpress and engraving services, which makes a perfect gift for the Libra who is in a long-distance relationship. But when their amour is in the same city as a Libra, a candle and matches can represent a sign of beauty and love in relationships while setting the mood. SKEEM DESIGNS makes an astronomy fireplace match bottle with 120 matches for when the mood strikes and a Hibiscus Water candle, which has a floral blend of jasmine, lily, and iris.
Scorpios seek pleasurevia contextskin.com/shutterstockScorpios (October 23 to November 21) are passionate and intense, which can make the task of buying a gift for them difficult. Brownstone suggests including a gift receipt for the picky zodiac sign. Like a Scorpio, this White Charcoal Detox Mask from Context seems hard at first; but once the mask touches skin, it dissolves immediately—kind of the like the veneer of a Scorpio. This water sign is also known to be a passionate lover, and a gift that helps them get there will be appreciated. Pulse, a warming lube dispenser, will help enhance a Scorpio's sex life; adding lube is actually one of the simplest ways to improve your sex life. Suspicion is also one of a Scorpio's hallmark zodiac traits, so an Evil Eye necklace from Sunday Forever is great for keeping bad vibes and negative energy away. The Scorpio in your life will thank you.
Content continues below ad
Sagittarius loves adventurevia knackshops.com/shutterstockOne of the biggest travelers among the zodiac signs, a Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) is always on the hunt for their next adventure. Gifting company Knack put together Coalatree's Grand View hammock, which is made of parachute nylon; Matador's ultralight FreeRain24 Backpack and Pocket Blanket; and MiiR's wide-mouthed insulated water bottle for a Sagittarius' next hiking trip. If traveling isn't in a young Sagittarius' budget just yet, a gift that makes him feel like he's able to explore the world will excite him. The Atlas Coffee Club subscription box curates coffee from 50 countries around the globe to give this zodiac sign a taste of a new place each month.
Capricorns appreciate family and foodvia wolfandirving.com/shutterstockFamily-oriented Capricorns (December 22 to January 19) value spending time with their loved ones, particularly with a good meal. For the best hosts, fancy table linens from Wolf & Irving are the way to go. Even better, they're made from recycled materials and handcrafted in Los Angeles. Capricorns are also seekers of the fountain of youth. "They always want to look younger," says Brownstone. "They're really into having good skin and anti-aging products." The Ageless Face Mist from Bottega Organica promotes cell-rejuvenating activity with only seven ingredients, which this zodiac sign will love. To help the overworked Capricorn relax, a gift card to a spa is always appreciated.
Aquarians are thinkersvia serrv.com/shutterstockAn Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) loves nothing more than to get nothing for their birthday or the holidays. "They're difficult," says Brownstone. "I've always found them difficult. They're usually very giving themselves. They say, 'Don't buy me anything.'" The best route for these air sign is to buy them a charitable gift. This tribal warrior chess set will play into his or her analytical side while also engaging the humanitarian within; the chess set is carved by members of the 150-member Nyabigena Soapstone Carvers Cooperative in Kenya, and a portion of their proceeds go to the Nyabigena Mixed Day Academy, an elementary school that has served disadvantaged children since 2007. If all else fails, a book is a great gift for the intellectual Aquarius. Any of the classics, like these 20 books everyone should have read by now, will be a good choice.
Content continues below ad
Pisces enjoys a good cocktailvia katespade.com/shutterstockIt should come as no surprise that a Pisces (February 19 to March 20) drinks like a fish! For this water sign, a subscription to Shaker & Spoon will delight everyone, even the cocktail snobs. The box contains three original recipes around one type of liquor that are curated by the brand's bartenders. Another one of a Pisces' zodiac traits is their love of color and whimsy. Not only is Kate Spade New York's "ma chérie cherry cake" purse the perfect size for toting around everyday needs but also a great conversation starter. Brownstone notes that Pisces love to feel connected to people. They are also in touch with the senses, so products from Bath & Body Works' revamped Aromatherapy line is great for helping Pisces reconnect with their feelings.
Aries is childlikevia outofprintclothing.com/shutterstockThe first sign of the zodiac, Aries (March 21 to April 19) are known for their immaturity. This tote bag, which has the image of Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar on it, from Out of Print Clothing will bring out the child from within. Because Aries can be childish, they also tend to be easier to shop for, says Brownstone. This fire sign tends to be on-the-go often, so skyn ICELAND's Glacial Cleansing Wipes make for a great travel present; wipes like these are one of the best hacks for packing beauty products in a carry-on bag, too. While an Aries is traveling, she might want to bring back souvenirs from her travels. A beer cap map of Europe will be the best way to show her friends where she's traveled to and the type of beer she drank.
Taurus wants to get back to naturevia the grommet.com/shutterstockThe earthy Taurus (April 20 to May 20) will love all callbacks to nature, especially if he spends all day indoors at work. This Astoria, New York-made terrarium houses a tiny garden of sand, zodiac stone, and an easy-to-care-for air plant, making it easy to integrate nature indoors. Like the terrarium, Brooklyn sculptor and woodworker Ariele Alasko's brushes, spoons and cutting boards incorporate design, beauty, and craftsmanship—qualities a Taurus looks for in a gift. This zodiac sign also tends to have a sweet tooth and want to look, and eat, anything beautiful, says Brownstone. McCrea's Candies make luxurious caramels, and the Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt caramels might be the most luxe gift of them all.
Content continues below ad
Gemini s are dual-naturedvia meantsimply.com/shutterstockThe zodiac sign of the twins, Geminis (May 21 to June 20) have dualities to them. A gift should reflect that. Meant, a minimalist's dream body care line, sells "The Whole Shower," five products that cleanse, condition, shave, scrub and moisturize. Similarly, farm-to-skin skincare line Farmacy and Satya Jewelry sell BEE WELL, a limited edition mask and meditation gift set, which features a full-size jar of Farmacy's warming mask Honey Potion with a custom crafted Satya Jewelry GreenEnvy gemstone bracelet. Geminis are also intellectuals, love to talk on different subjects and are great storytellers, says Brownstone. A collapsible LED desk lamp from Barnes & Noble is an easy and inexpensive gift for this zodiac sign. "They're all over the place with their interests, so I wouldn't worry about going wrong so much," she says.
Cancer wants comfortvia katespade.com/shutterstockAlways on the hunt for hygge, Cancers (June 21 to July 22) want to feel a sense of comfort. Kate Spade New York's pillow line "Words of Wisdom Chic Happens" makes a great tongue-in-cheek gift for a Cancer, especially the "Lean On Me" pillow. For the water sign who might be far away from home, the gift of bringing home to them will be super meaningful. As seen on the popular ABC show Shark Tank, Spoonful of Comfort sends gourmet soup and cookies, almost like a long-distance hug. Another good gift for this zodiac sign is an invigorating sugar scrub from KAIKE that smells like cookies. What's cozier than that?
Leos are creative and funvia restorsea.com/shutterstockFor the lion or lioness in astrology, a flamboyant gift will excite them the most. Nothing encompasses frivolity like a 24-karat liquid gold face oil from Restorsea, which contains gold flakes that the manufacturer actually has to lock up; ancient Egyptians believed gold would rejuvenate and cure the body, one of the eight ancient beauty secrets still trending today. Leos (July 23 to August 22) are like a big kid and love to have fun, adds Brownstone. Small-batch beauty brand Bubbles & Butter has an Island Girl collection and a Margarita on the Rocks collection that is colorful, smells amazing and will remind Leos of the vacation they desperately need to take. If buying a Leo a gift might seem like too daunting of a task, gifting company Knack put together a Mindfulness Coloring Book to allow Leos to express their creativity while remaining present and self-aware, a crown and stud earrings to strut their stuff, and a candle and matches to show off their sign, which is ruled by the sun. Here's all the things science tells us about summer babies.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.