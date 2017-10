The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Zodiac Sign

Libras seek balance via skeemshop.com/shutterstock This cooperative air sign, Libra (September 23 to October 22) is all about balance. This cooperative air sign, Libra (September 23 to October 22) is all about balance. A cleansing oil , such as this multi-tasking makeup remover and facial cleanser from all-natural skincare brand KAIKE, will restore balance in a Libra's skincare regimen. Libras are also in constant need of communication and companionship, says Brownstone, so stationery is a great gift. Pickett's Press sells luxury letterpress and engraving services, which makes a perfect gift for the Libra who is in a long-distance relationship. But when their amour is in the same city as a Libra, a candle and matches can represent a sign of beauty and love in relationships while setting the mood. SKEEM DESIGNS makes an astronomy fireplace match bottle with 120 matches for when the mood strikes and a Hibiscus Water candle , which has a floral blend of jasmine, lily, and iris.

Sagittarius loves adventure via knackshops.com/shutterstock One of the biggest travelers among the zodiac signs, a Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) is always on the hunt for their next adventure. One of the biggest travelers among the zodiac signs, a Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) is always on the hunt for their next adventure. Gifting company Knack put together Coalatree's Grand View hammock, which is made of parachute nylon; Matador's ultralight FreeRain24 Backpack and Pocket Blanket; and MiiR's wide-mouthed insulated water bottle for a Sagittarius' next hiking trip. If traveling isn't in a young Sagittarius' budget just yet, a gift that makes him feel like he's able to explore the world will excite him. The Atlas Coffee Club subscription box curates coffee from 50 countries around the globe to give this zodiac sign a taste of a new place each month.

Capricorns appreciate family and food via wolfandirving.com/shutterstock Family-oriented Capricorns (December 22 to January 19) value spending time with their loved ones, particularly with a good meal. For the best hosts, fancy Family-oriented Capricorns (December 22 to January 19) value spending time with their loved ones, particularly with a good meal. For the best hosts, fancy table linens from Wolf & Irving are the way to go. Even better, they're made from recycled materials and handcrafted in Los Angeles. Capricorns are also seekers of the fountain of youth. "They always want to look younger," says Brownstone. "They're really into having good skin and anti-aging products." The Ageless Face Mist from Bottega Organica promotes cell-rejuvenating activity with only seven ingredients, which this zodiac sign will love. To help the overworked Capricorn relax, a gift card to a spa is always appreciated.

Aquarians are thinkers via serrv.com/shutterstock An Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) loves nothing more than to get nothing for their birthday or the holidays. "They're difficult," says Brownstone. "I've always found them difficult. They're usually very giving themselves. They say, 'Don't buy me anything.'" The best route for these air sign is to buy them a charitable gift. This An Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) loves nothing more than to get nothing for their birthday or the holidays. "They're difficult," says Brownstone. "I've always found them difficult. They're usually very giving themselves. They say, 'Don't buy me anything.'" The best route for these air sign is to buy them a charitable gift. This tribal warrior chess set will play into his or her analytical side while also engaging the humanitarian within; the chess set is carved by members of the 150-member Nyabigena Soapstone Carvers Cooperative in Kenya, and a portion of their proceeds go to the Nyabigena Mixed Day Academy, an elementary school that has served disadvantaged children since 2007. If all else fails, a book is a great gift for the intellectual Aquarius. Any of the classics, like these 20 books everyone should have read by now , will be a good choice.

Pisces enjoys a good cocktail via katespade.com/shutterstock It should come as no surprise that a Pisces (February 19 to March 20) drinks like a fish! For this water sign, It should come as no surprise that a Pisces (February 19 to March 20) drinks like a fish! For this water sign, a subscription to Shaker & Spoon will delight everyone, even the cocktail snobs. The box contains three original recipes around one type of liquor that are curated by the brand's bartenders. Another one of a Pisces' zodiac traits is their love of color and whimsy. Not only is Kate Spade New York's "ma chérie cherry cake" purse the perfect size for toting around everyday needs but also a great conversation starter. Brownstone notes that Pisces love to feel connected to people. They are also in touch with the senses, so products from Bath & Body Works' revamped Aromatherapy line is great for helping Pisces reconnect with their feelings.

Taurus wants to get back to nature via the grommet.com/shutterstock The earthy Taurus (April 20 to May 20) will love all callbacks to nature, especially if he spends all day indoors at work. This The earthy Taurus (April 20 to May 20) will love all callbacks to nature, especially if he spends all day indoors at work. This Astoria, New York-made terrarium houses a tiny garden of sand, zodiac stone, and an easy-to-care-for air plant, making it easy to integrate nature indoors. Like the terrarium, Brooklyn sculptor and woodworker Ariele Alasko's brushes, spoons and cutting boards incorporate design, beauty, and craftsmanship—qualities a Taurus looks for in a gift. This zodiac sign also tends to have a sweet tooth and want to look, and eat, anything beautiful, says Brownstone. McCrea's Candies make luxurious caramels , and the Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt caramels might be the most luxe gift of them all.

