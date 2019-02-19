This Is America’s Cheapest Grocery Store—It’s Not Costco

Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

There are many reasons we each have our go-to grocery store—from a convenient location to the fresh produce or friendly cashiers. But it comes right down to it, lower prices might be the best way to win our hearts. Here are our 19 ways you never knew to save money on groceries.

The most budget-friendly place to shop

So what chain is the cheapest grocery store? Using public financial data and a survey of about 7,000 U.S. households, the dunnhumby study found 13 “Winners in Price.” The leader is—not surprisingly—Aldi!

The chain keeps things simple. In general, Aldi stores are smaller, private label products are low-cost and customers even bring their own bags. Despite that, the store manages to carry staples, as well as snacks, home goods, and seasonal items—as well as gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free products. Find out even more reasons why Aldi’s groceries are so cheap.

Here’s the full list of winners in price:

Aldi Market Basket WinCo Food4Less Costco Walmart Trader Joe’s Walmart Neighborhood Market Lidl Amazon H-E-B Peapod Sam’s Club

Aldi currently has more than 1,600 stores across 35 states. Don’t have an Aldi near you? Don’t despair! The German chain plans to increase its store count by 50 percent over the next few years. Soon it will become the third largest grocery retailer in the United States.

More about the regional all-stars

Though most of the grocers on the list are familiar, there are a few regional names that you may not recognize:

Market Basket is a Northeastern chain known for rows of self-checkout lanes as well as low prices.

WinCo stores are found along the West Coast and in the Midwest. The warehouse-like locations have a low-frills feel where—like at Aldi—customers bag their own groceries.

Food4Less is another no-frills chain where the customers bag their own groceries. (Are we seeing a theme here?) Food4Less stores are in California, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

Lidl is (like Aldi) a German company. The discount supermarket chain is opening more new stores in the United States.

Don’t have any of these stores near you? Then be sure to check out the best supermarket in each state to find out where to snag the best grocery deals.