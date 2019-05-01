This Is the Best Time to Buy a TV. Here’s Why

Gaurav Paswan/Shutterstock

There’s an optimal time to make almost any purchase. Before we even reveal the best time to buy a television, think about all of the important television events that happen during the year. There’s the Thanksgiving Day parade, award show season, and, of course, every major sporting event championship. So, it only makes sense that the pinnacle of football season also coincides with increasing TV sales, because it seems everyone wants to watch the big game on an even bigger screen.

According to Nerd Wallet, February is actually the best time to buy a new TV. That’s right—Black Friday actually isn’t considered the best time for television sales. It’s in February (and even spilling into January) that TV sales are at their all-time best. Find out the optimal time to make 43 other purchases, too.

Retailers are obviously aware of this trend and start to seriously lower those prices when the big game rolls around. Amazon, in particular, was offering up to $1,000 off some of their televisions for the upcoming big game, and they even promised Prime customers that they would deliver the television of their choice in just two days. Best Buy offered televisions for as low as $270 (yes, for a 43-inch screen) with cheap shipping. Walmart also offered televisions up to $1,000 off, their cheapest screen priced at $298 for a 50-inch. Even Costco hopped on the trend, offering “Big Game Savings” for high-end Samsung screens priced as low as $429. Now those are some secrets your television salesperson won’t tell you.

If you missed snagging a new television before this year’s big game, there are other great times to buy one. Obviously, Black Friday is one of them, but it’s also smart to buy a television in the spring. Typically new TV models will start to roll out in March and April, which means older models will probably get some major discounts. So if you’re not a huge television fanatic and don’t mind a year-old model, you can absolutely snag a television at a cheap price this spring. And once you have a new screen, it’s best to take good care of it by avoiding these 11 things you should never do to your flat screen TV.