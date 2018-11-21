If you think the best time to buy appliances is on Black Friday, you're on the right track. But there's more to know!

Sure, Black Friday is marketed as a fantastic time to pick up appliances at bargain prices. (It’s also a great day to stay home and bake Christmas cookies.) But the perfect day to buy the refrigerator, range or TV you need might not be Black Friday after all. Fortunately, the price of appliances changes throughout the year in a fairly predictable pattern. Here’s our guide to the best time to buy appliances.

Refrigerators

Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) through Cyber Monday (the Monday after Thanksgiving) is certainly a sweet spot for great deals on refrigerators, like these high-tech models. But keep your eye out for the previous year’s models on closeout starting in May when the new models launch. July 4th is a hot time to buy refrigerators too, because retailers lower their prices to bring shoppers out of the sun and into their stores. Keep that brand-new refrigerator neat and tidy with 7 genius tips.

Dishwashers

Look for dishwasher prices to hit their low on Black Friday, which is the proverbial cherry on the ice cream sundae. The average price of a dishwasher actually declines all year long on the way to Black Friday, with significant savings on July 4th and Labor Day.

Ranges

You’ll start to find great deals on ranges throughout the summer, with the numbers dipping ever lower after July 4th. The exception is pro-style ranges, whose prices tend to remain consistent all year. (Whoa. This is what a $4,500 range looks like.)

Televisions

The price of TVs, on average, will hit rock bottom on Cyber Monday. But if you wait until the New Year to think about buying a new TV, hold off until two weeks before the Super Bowl, which is the next best time to find bargains. From early March through May, you’ll find lots of closeouts on the prior year’s top-selling sets as retailers make way for new models.

Power Tools

You’ll see deals of up to 60 percent off from October onward, with peak savings from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. But be sure to check out the sales leading up to Father’s Day and Christmas. It looks like woodworking tools tend to go on sale in February and March (when people are still working indoors).

Bonus Black Friday Pro Tips

Start monitoring prices at the end of October because the great deals increasingly appear all through November.

Use price-comparison tools such as Amazon’s barcode scanner (on the Amazon app for Android and iOS), which lets you scan a store barcode and compare it to the price on Amazon. Walmart has a similar tool called the Savings Catcher.

Check out apps that help you find sales, such as PriceGrabber.

Don’t buy an appliance only because it’s on sale. Buy what you need and what you know to be a good product. See recommendations for the best kitchen appliances of 2018.

Start brunch in the Crock-Pot before you leave so it’s ready when you come home!

