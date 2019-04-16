This Is the Cheapest Day of the Week to Buy Gas

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet/Shutterstock

Stopping for gas can feel like such a chore, made worse only by watching the dollar signs balloon with each gallon you pump into your car. Unless you’re driving an electric or hybrid vehicle, you likely find yourself filling up or topping off your tank regularly and the cost can really add up. Fortunately, there are a few tricks to making your next pit stop less painful.

Recently the folks over at the GasBuddy app conducted a study to uncover which days of the week commonly have the cheapest fuel prices. They learned that the two most cost-effective days to fill ‘er up by price are Mondays and Tuesdays. Need to top off? Wednesdays and Thursdays are OK for that, but won’t yield the most bang for your buck.

If you aren’t already familiar with GasBuddy, it’s a mobile app that can direct users to the nearest gas station with the lowest prices. They used the data they collected through the app between January 1 and March 31, 2019, to come to their conclusions in the study. If you’re a Costco shopper, you might be curious as to how the big box store keeps their gas prices so low.

When you’re pressed for time and looking to save money (when aren’t we?) they also analyzed wait times at gas stations to zero in on when you’re most likely to have the quickest pit stop while refueling. GasBuddy found that Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays have the shortest wait times at gas stations. However, with Sunday being one of the days that boasts the highest prices, it’s best to wait to fill up on Monday morning between 7 and 10 a.m., when prices are among the lowest for the week and gas station traffic is at a minimum.

“Our data shows that filling up on a Monday morning each week can collectively save drivers $2.1 billion and avoid the possibility of playing bumper cars at the pumps,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Now that you know how to make smart, economical gas choices, plan ahead and drive safe out there.

If you’re fascinated by the ins and outs of the pump across the country, check out the cheapest gas in every state, but be prepared to be jealous if you live in an area known for high prices.