This Is How Much Costco Employees Really Make

There are many reasons to love Costco: they’ve got great prices on everything your home could ever need, they’re generous with their free samples, and they make fantastic rotisserie chickens. But in addition to all of that, they’re also amazing for one other reason: they pay their workers really well—and take care of them too. By the way, here are 15 secrets Costco employees won’t tell you.

According to Glassdoor, the average cashier salary at Costco is $14 per hour, with a range of $8 to $25. That’s compared to the national average cashier salary of $11 per hour, according to Salary.com. Front-end assistants, the employees who help customers around the store, take home an average of $13 per hour, with a range of $8 to $22.50. Additionally, both hourly and salaried, part-time and full-time employees are eligible for benefits. Find out what the people who hand out the samples at Costco wish you knew.

On top of being compensated fairly, Costco employees—plain and simple—just love working at Costco. One 2014 Glassdoor report found that Costco ranked number two in the United States for compensation and benefits. The ranking was determined solely based on reviews by employees on the site in the 12 months leading up to the report. The retailer ranked right between Google, which was number one, and Facebook, which was number two.

