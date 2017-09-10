This Is How a Water Bottle Could Save Your Life in a Hurricane

yanik88/shutterstockBrace yourselves—this is the worst hurricane season in years. Now that Hurricane Harvey has left record-breaking floods in its wake, Hurricane Irma is still wreaking havoc. And more hurricanes are on their way.

If you’re in one of the affected areas and plan on riding it out, proper preparation is key. First, here’s what you need to do to prep your home. And there is one thing you should have around at all times: a plastic water bottle.

Why? When the weather takes a turn for the worse, a water bottle is one of the most versatile things you have in your home. Plus, it might even save your life.

Severe flooding caused by a hurricane can contaminate the local drinking water with bacteria, sewage, chemicals, and other dangerous substances. To avoid a serious illness, it’s best to stock up on plenty of bottled water to keep yourself hydrated.

That’s pretty obvious, of course. But keep those empty plastic bottles around after you drink, too, because they have lots of uncommon uses. For one, an empty water bottle can turn into an improvised water filter if you need to drink from the tap. Watch this video to learn how.

If your electricity goes out, don’t go the old-fashioned route with candles; you can rely on your handy plastic water bottles once again. Simply tape a small flashlight to the bottom of the bottle, and its plastic (and the water inside) will amplify the glow. Now you can use the little light to illuminate a room or send signals to rescue personnel.

There are some things you should never do with water bottles, though. This is why you should never, ever refill your plastic water bottle or leave it in a hot car.

[Source: AOL.com]