If someone were to show Alexander Graham Bell what is considered a “phone” today, he might just eat his beard out of excitement. The capabilities of the modern smartphone extend absurdly beyond its 1876 progenitor, and quite frankly, the bulk of people’s time isn’t even spent calling people anymore. It’s spent using apps, taking photos, and sending and receiving messages.

But just because you may be making and receiving fewer calls than when you were entirely landline reliant, that doesn’t mean you aren’t still susceptible to being conned, especially by the 10 major phone scams you should watch out for. One particular scam is targeting iPhone users, and their precious iMessages, specifically.

As reported by BGR, the scam comes in hot in your inbox with a seemingly standard message from Apple. “Your AppleID is due to expire today,” it reads. “Tap [URL redacted] to update and prevent loss of services and Apps.”

Some of the scam harbingers include the lack of a space between “Apple” and “ID,” the URL listed does not lead to an Apple site, and the user’s name is “iMessage.” Oddly enough, when you receive communication from Apple as it relates to your Apple ID (when you need a verification code), it comes in the form of a text message from the number 504-72, not as an iMessage. (This text message password security feature is actually pretty susceptible to hackers.)

If you were to click through to the site, it would prompt you to enter your Apple ID info. Then, it would steal said info. If you see this message pop up, ignore it, then delete the message. Oh, and if you get a suspect call about jury duty, don’t let your guard down—that too might be a scam.

