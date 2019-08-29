30 Labor Day Sales That Are Seriously Worth It

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get your wallet ready, we found dozens of Labor Day sales offering some of the steepest discounts of the entire year.

Nordstrom: Up to 70 percent off

If you missed the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale earlier this summer, don’t worry—the famous store’s Labor Day sales are enough to soothe your fashion-loving soul. Multipacks of underwear, accessories, and designer socks can easily be had for under $10.

On-trend comfortable favorites for kids like loungewear, play clothes, and pajamas will also be marked down significantly through September 8 at Nordstrom. Customer-favorites like Tea Collection pajamas are marked down by 40 percent, while European designer sneakers for children can be had at up to 50 percent off.

Home accents like this luxurious cashmere throw pillow are discounted by 60 percent through Labor Day, genuine Alpaca throw blankets also marked down to 60 percent off their full retail prices, and other items for every room of the house are marked down at various discounts.

Wayfair: Up to 90 percent off full retail prices

Stock up on everything you need for the kitchen, like stainless steel essentials from Viking that start at about 50 percent off. Treat yourself to a new 6-piece stainless steel kitchen tools set at 58 percent off, or a contemporary fry pan you’ll use every day.

Not sure what to buy? Head over to Wayfair’s daily deals page for a constantly-updated selection of steeply-discounted Labor Day weekend sales that will be hard to pass up. It’s a good opportunity to score dorm room essentials you probably forgot to get during the back-to-school sales rush earlier in the month.

This good-for-every-meal DASH Air Fryer will be marked all the way down to $36.50 through Labor Day so you can keep your healthy summer eating habits going through fall. One it’s delivered, you’ll definitely want to know this trick to getting crips, golden-brown food every time.

Walmart: Hundreds of deals on things you buy anyway

The greatest part of Walmart’s Labor Day sale offerings is that the spectrum of products is so wide, just about everyone is sure to find something they’ll love and use. This four-piece patio set with cushions is marked down below $200 right now and includes free shipping. Did we mention cushions are included?

Need to buy baby items? Pricing on this Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Travel System rarely dips below $350, but it’s as low as $335 with free next day delivery through Labor Day weekend. It’s ideal for growing families and baby shower gifts, and probably won’t be on sale again anytime soon.

Human best friends will want to run to tell all their other human friends about this epic deal—Walmart is selling Lucky Dog Folding Black Wire Two-Door Training Crates starting under $29, with the biggest size for especially large pups still priced below $70. If you love this idea, check out our list of perfect pet tech gifts.

Organic Made Of sunscreen that’s safe enough to slather on babies and that won’t harm coral will be marked down by over $5 per bottle through Labor Day as well. Fast, free shipping is available so you can be protected all weekend long.

Quilted bedding from Walmart’s exclusive brands like Mainstays will also be heavily discounted through Labor Day weekend, with some already marked down under $20. With colder weather coming, you’ll want to take advantage of a new quilt.

Buy your new bedding now

Upgrade your sleep with a new mattress, because this is just about the best time of year to buy. Nectar is offering $100 off mattresses plus two free pillows.

Leesa, another popular mattress brand, is also throwing their hat into the Labor Day super sales ring, offering $200 off Leesa mattresses and $250 off their crowd-favorite hybrid mattress. You’ll get two free pillows too.

Brooklyn Bedding will also heavily discount their most popular mattresses, offering an extra 20 percent off sale prices with code LDAY at checkout.

Mellanni Fine Linens, one of the sleep products on Amazon people can’t stop buying, is offering two flash sales over the Labor Day weekend. On Friday, score duvet cover sets for up to 30 percent off, then on Saturday, stock up on their sheet sets at 30 percent off.

Child-safe bedding isn’t left out of this season of better sleep, because Regalo bumpers will be discounted by 15 percent for Amazon shoppers through Labor Day. They’re ideal for toddlers and children prone to lots of sleep movement.

Take 35 percent off site-wide from August 31 through September 2 when you shop Cariloha’s expansive collection of natural bamboo-fiber sheets, fitness wear, and our new favorite: mattress protectors made of bamboo viscose.

Use code 25LAB at checkout to score 25 percent off Gryphon Home’s cult-favorite Easy Living Sheet Set now through September 3. You’ll want something to cover your new mattress with that makes you feel excited to snuggle up.

Spruce up your home for less

If you’ve been eyeing a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now is the time to make your move: It’s marked down $100 during Amazon’s pre-Labor Day sales.

Add up all the cash you’ll be saving when you skip the fancy corner coffee shop after you bring this Brim 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker—it will pay for itself in a matter of months, especially as it’s currently marked down by 25 percent.

Nothing brightens up your home like a bouquet of fresh flowers—they also make a perfect hostess gift, too. Through September 1, take 20 percent off all the fragrant and colorful options at The Bouqs Co with code LD20 or wait until Monday, September 2 when you can get 25 percent off with doe LD25.

Looking to start eating, or rather drinking more healthfully now that summer is over? A Hurom juicer is one of the best investments you can make, especially when it’s marked down by 25 percent from August 30 to September 6.

Beautiful buys on cosmetics and wellness

Skin health-focused brand Purlisse Beauty is tempting shoppers to buy as much as their wallets and medicine cabinets can handle with a spend-more-save-more deal through Labor Day weekend. Spend $50 to save $15, spend $75 to save $20, or take an impressive $30 off your $100 or greater order.

Are you sitting down? We hope so because crowd-pleasing it Cosmetics is offering 15 percent off their entire line of Bye Bye products, four free deluxe samples, and free shipping on all orders of $45 or more. Just make sure you use code SAYBYEBYE at checkout to access the discount.

Sephora is offering dozens of discounted beauty goodies over Labor Day weekend, but finding a t3 SinglePass Compact Flat Iron in rose gold on sale is one of those magical Internet unicorns hair dreams are made of. It’s will be discounted below $80, online only.

If you’re not absolutely glowing after you see the entire selection of Paula’s Choice skincare products being offered at a fairly-rare 20 percent off through September 4, we’ll be shocked. You can pick up your favorite SPF products, exfoliants, cleansers, and everything in between and use the cash you saved to take yourself for a well-deserved manicure.

Good hair doesn’t have to cost a fortune, especially since Renpure shampoos and conditioners will be on sale at a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off deal at Walgreens from September 1 through September 7.

Get ready to trade summer’s bright and pastel nail polish hues for deeper bolds and burgundies of fall. Select Deborah Lipmann polishes will be marked down 50 percent from now until September 2.

Winc: 35 percent off your first wine order

Load up on white, red, and everything in between at 35 percent off already-affordable wine prices through September 3.

Hilton: 50 percent off Sunday nights

Still looking for a last-minute affordable Labor Day getaway? Consider booking a long weekend at a New York area Hilton hotel, where you’ll be treated to 50 percent off Sunday stays if you’re a Hilton Honors member. Not a member? No problem, you’re still entitled to a very-relaxing 40 percent off Sunday stay through the hotel’s Weekend Like A Local package.

