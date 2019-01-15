This Is the Smart Home Device People Trust the Least

successo images/Shutterstock

It’s amazing how much technology is improving everyday life. From apps and smartphones to electric cars and wireless everything, there’s only more technology to come. More technology, however, means both more responsibility and more anxiety when it comes to privacy. A new Smart Home Brand survey from ExpressVPN reveals people are especially concerned when it comes to smart speakers or voice assistant devices.

Out of six smart home brands, the survey found Facebook Portal is the smart home device people trust the least when it comes to both personal data and home security. Facebook hasn’t had the best track record with privacy. The company has come under fire for a data breach where hackers were able to access name, birth date, and other personal information from nearly 30 million affected accounts, the Guardian reports. Here are 20 cybersecurity secrets hackers don’t want you to know.

According to the survey, 66 percent of Americans are concerned that smart speakers such as Google Assistant, Nest, or Samsung SmartThings, among others, leave them susceptible to eavesdropping hackers. More than 50 percent of survey takers worry the device manufacturer may be listening, and 48 percent fear criminals could use voice commands to control their smart home devices.

The survey also found the most-trusted device is the Amazon Alexa. A 2018 report says that Amazon has sold more than 50 million Alexa-enabled devices. Although people have privacy concerns, it’s not stopping most people from buying smart speakers like this one. Another research firm actually predicts there will be almost as many voice-activated assistants on the planet as people by 2020, according to the Atlantic. Next, check out the 16 clear signs you’re about to be hacked.