You Can Buy a Replica of Meghan Markle’s Favorite $175 Tote for Less Than $20

Meghan Markle continues to set fashion trends and give people style inspiration all over the world. But sadly, the majority of us don’t have a royal income to create a wardrobe exactly like the Duchess of Sussex. Luckily, we’ve found a more affordable option that looks almost identical. Coming from the world of acting, Meghan has always had an excellent wardrobe, but check out her stunning transformation since becoming a royal.

Markle’s outfit at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto made headlines. She kept it casual with a white button-down, distressed jeans, a pair of flats, and a neutral-colored tote. The Everlane Day Market Tote in the color Cognac caught the attention of many and quickly sold out. It is now back in stock and available in multiple other colors such as Blush, Navy, or Black, but it’s going to set you back $175.

If you need a new purse but your budget isn’t quite that big, try this faux leather tote that is only $15.59. It comes in an even wider variety of colors, but the price varies depending on which one you chose. To look just like Meghan, go with the Brown or Brown (New Style).

Once you’ve ordered your new tote, just break out a pair of jeans, a button-down shirt, a comfortable pair of flats, and some sunglasses and you’ll instantly feel like royalty—minus the handsome prince. Even though Meghan married into the royal family, she still has some favorite items that are bargains. Check out these items under $20 that she doesn’t leave home without.