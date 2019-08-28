Skip links
You Can Buy a Replica of Meghan Markle’s Favorite $175 Tote for Less Than $20

Morgan Cutolo
meghan markle bag Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Look like royalty while staying on a budget.

Meghan Markle continues to set fashion trends and give people style inspiration all over the world. But sadly, the majority of us don’t have a royal income to create a wardrobe exactly like the Duchess of Sussex. Luckily, we’ve found a more affordable option that looks almost identical. Coming from the world of acting, Meghan has always had an excellent wardrobe, but check out her stunning transformation since becoming a royal.

Markle’s outfit at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto made headlines. She kept it casual with a white button-down, distressed jeans, a pair of flats, and a neutral-colored tote. The Everlane Day Market Tote in the color Cognac caught the attention of many and quickly sold out. It is now back in stock and available in multiple other colors such as Blush, Navy, or Black, but it’s going to set you back $175.

If you need a new purse but your budget isn’t quite that big, try this faux leather tote that is only $15.59. It comes in an even wider variety of colors, but the price varies depending on which one you chose. To look just like Meghan, go with the Brown or Brown (New Style).

Once you’ve ordered your new tote, just break out a pair of jeans, a button-down shirt, a comfortable pair of flats, and some sunglasses and you’ll instantly feel like royalty—minus the handsome prince. Even though Meghan married into the royal family, she still has some favorite items that are bargains. Check out these items under $20 that she doesn’t leave home without.

Morgan Cutolo
Morgan is the Assistant Digital Managing Editor at Reader’s Digest. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2016 where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. When she’s not writing for rd.com or keeping the 650+ pieces of content our team produces every month organized, she likes watching HGTV, going on Target runs, and searching through Instagram to find new corgi accounts to follow.

