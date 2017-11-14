You Can Now Take 600 Free College Courses Online Thanks to These 200 Universities
Attending and paying for college can be stressful. But this doesn't have to be the case.
carroteater
Nearly 40 percent of Americans have college degrees and that number continues to rise. (If you want to pick up a degree and earn money post-graduation, avoid these college majors.) However, college is no longer a strictly brick and mortar institution, and as of the fall of 2014, 5.8 million students in the United States were enrolled in at least one online college course. Earning some credit digitally certainly has its perks (see: it’s socially acceptable to go to class without pants!), but there’s still the pesky issue of paying for it—parents, here’s how you can save for your child’s college education without taking loans.
But now, thanks to Class Central, that last financial burden isn’t as much of an issue. Class Central’s founder, Dhawal Shah, announced a 600-course list of free or nearly free online courses offered by 200 of the world’s best universities and the catalog is pretty impressive.
Included on the list were four ivy league schools, with the following course offerings:
- Harvard University (nine courses): The Climate-Energy Challenge, Modern Masterpieces of World Literature, Religion, Conflict and Peace, Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature, China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture, Data Science: R Basics, Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions, Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science, Calculus Applied!
- University of Pennsylvania (six courses): Wonders of Ancient Egypt, Network Dynamics of Social Behavior, Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching, The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach,Influence
- Columbia University (five courses): Risk and Return and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital, University Studies for Student Veterans, AP® Psychology – Course 0: Introduction, The Free Cash Flow Method for Firm Valuation, Introduction to Corporate Finance,
- Yale University (four courses): The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community, Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life, Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action, Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing
All told, the list offers courses in a total of 13 subjects, ranging from Personal Development to Programming, so there’s plenty of options that can appeal to everyone.
But if college isn’t really your thing, don’t fret. A degree really doesn’t make that much of a difference when it comes to income.
[Source: Inc]
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.