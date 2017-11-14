carroteater

Nearly 40 percent of Americans have college degrees and that number continues to rise. (If you want to pick up a degree and earn money post-graduation, avoid these college majors.) However, college is no longer a strictly brick and mortar institution, and as of the fall of 2014, 5.8 million students in the United States were enrolled in at least one online college course. Earning some credit digitally certainly has its perks (see: it’s socially acceptable to go to class without pants!), but there’s still the pesky issue of paying for it—parents, here’s how you can save for your child’s college education without taking loans.

But now, thanks to Class Central, that last financial burden isn’t as much of an issue. Class Central’s founder, Dhawal Shah, announced a 600-course list of free or nearly free online courses offered by 200 of the world’s best universities and the catalog is pretty impressive.

Included on the list were four ivy league schools, with the following course offerings:

All told, the list offers courses in a total of 13 subjects, ranging from Personal Development to Programming, so there’s plenty of options that can appeal to everyone.

But if college isn’t really your thing, don’t fret. A degree really doesn’t make that much of a difference when it comes to income.

[Source: Inc]