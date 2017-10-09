Content continues below ad

"When I get extra cash, I give it a purpose right away. I say 'this is credit card bill money' or 'this is an extra car payment for June.' Otherwise, it just goes in the bank and it disappears into meaningless Seamless orders or those last minute 'I'm just gonna grab some toilet paper' drugstore runs after which I always walk out with more than I set out to buy." —

Content continues below ad

Pay down debt and earn interest

"If you are one of the 44.2 million individuals that are suffering under a staggering amount of student loan debt – here's an opportunity to make a dent, or make it go away! There are some terrible statistics out there about Americans—as in, six in 10 people don't have $500 in savings. You never know what form of emergency might pop-up. Unplanned events bankrupt people, make them homeless—it sounds dramatic, but it's just true. Everyone needs a safety net, and throwing cash in an interest-bearing account makes those unforeseen events less of a burden to you." —