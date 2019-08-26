11 Stores That Are Open on Labor Day

Labor Day is almost here! While many Americans will be spending Labor Day (which falls on September 2 in 2019) enjoying the outdoors with family and friends, others use the national holiday as a shopping day. But, not every store is open on the holiday. Here's a list of all the stores and services that are open—and a few that are closed—on Labor Day 2019.

Looking to shop til you drop this Labor Day? Or maybe you just need to pick up a few last-minute items for the weekend barbecue. Here’s where you can—and can’t:

Walmart

Walmart is open on Labor Day and stores across the nation will be open during normal business hours—depending on your local store, that could be from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m or all day and night long. Use its Store Finder to locate a store near you to check its hours. Find out why we celebrate Labor Day.

Home Depot

If you are hoping to get some home improvement projects done on Labor Day, you are in luck. Home Depot is offering a ton of Labor Day deals online and their stores are also keeping their doors open. Hours vary depending on your local store.

Target

Target is one of the top destinations for all your back-to-school needs. If you are a last-minute shopper, you are totally in luck because Target is open on Labor Day. Most stores will be operating normal business hours—generally 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may vary depending on location. You can check the hours of your local store on the Target website. Before your Target run, be sure to check out our list of the 24 back to school essentials most people forget.

Staples

Staples is one of the largest office supply stores in the country and a perfect place to find all your back-to-school supplies. Luckily, the nationwide chain is operating normal business hours on Labor Day. Check the store directory before heading out.

Kohl’s

Back-to-school season is an incredibly popular time to shop at Kohl’s, so the retailer keeps its doors open on Labor Day. In fact, Kohl’s remains open on most holidays—including on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Easter Sunday and Christmas Day are the only days the store is closed.

Whole Foods

Needs a few last-minute items for your Labor Day BBQ? Most grocery stores, including Whole Foods, remain open. This year, Whole Foods will be operating on special store hours, 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Regular Whole Foods’ shoppers will want to know these 13 shopping tips and secrets from Whole Foods employees.

Shopping malls

Because so many people are doing last-minute back-to-school shopping on Labor Day, most malls remain open and operate normal business hours. However, it’s always a good idea to check your local mall’s website before making a trip.

Gap

Gap has been a popular place for back-to-school shopping for several decades. Most Gap retail locations, including their outlets, remain open on Labor Day, however, hours may vary depending on the store.

J.Crew

Most J.Crew stores, as well as their outlets, will be open on Labor Day. Check with your local store to see if they are operating on special holiday hours.

Costco

Unfortunately, all Costco stores are closed on Labor Day. However, if you have any last-minute back-to-school shopping, you can get it done at the big-box retailer on Sunday, September 1, when they will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Are you making a Costco run to stock up on Labor Day items? Here are 10 Kirkland items you should never pass up at Costco.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are popular stores for back-to-school shopping—and both remain open on Labor Day. Check your local store for exact hours.

Liquor stores

Whether you will be able to purchase liquor on Labor Day depends on which state you live in as each state has its own liquor laws, including whether or not stores that sell beer, wine, and/or spirits can be open on the holiday. It’s likely your favorite liquor store (or store that sells liquor) will be open if you live in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin—all states where liquor sales and distribution are not controlled by the government, according to Legal Beer.

But still, that doesn’t mean your out of luck if you live in a different state. For example, in Pennsylvania, you can still buy alcohol on some holidays including Labor Day, however, in Kansas, stores are closed. Check with your local store before running our on Labor Day, or better yet, stock up on Saturday.

Shipping services

Post offices are closed on Labor Day, as it is a postal holiday. However, if you need to ship something you can still head on over to FedEx Office where they will be working “modified hours.” UPS is closed for the most part, but its “UPS Critical” service will still be working.

Banks

It’s not unexpected that banks are closed on the holiday, but these other facts about Labor Day may surprise you.