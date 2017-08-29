Africa Studio/ShutterstockWhen you get your hands on the perfect pair of shoes, you want to show them off every chance you get. But there’s a real reason you shouldn’t re-wear your shoes day after day—and no, it’s not because anyone’s judging.

During the day, your feet sweat. A lot. Your feet have more sweat glands than any other part of your body, according to WebMD. And they don’t just sweat when you’re hot or exercising; they sweat all the time, which is also why you get smelly feet by the end of the day. (Learn more about what your sweat says about your health.)

Naturally, that sweat gets onto your shoes—and can stay there if you aren’t careful. “If you wear the same pair every day, your shoes don’t have ample time to dry and they won’t maintain their shape,” Jim Kass, vice president of operations with dress shoe company Allen Edmonds tells Business Insider.

It makes sense that the more you wear shoes, the quicker they’ll wear out, but this goes way beyond your usual scuffs. Without time to air dry, the moisture just sits in your shoes, so they’re more likely to wear down the next time you slip them on. Waiting a day to let them dry off will keep your shoes looking like new, especially if you steal these other 11 tips to make shoes last longer.

But damage isn’t your only problem. But the sweat sitting around in your shoes can start to reek. (If your feet seem smellier than normal, check out these weird things that give you body odor.)

With leather shoes, it’s even more important that you give the pair some drying time. Sweat can warp the leather, so not only will the insole wear down, but the outside can, too, says Kass. Plus, when leather gets wet, it’s more likely to get scratched. Keep your leather boots safe with these tricks that make your boots last longer.

Save your shoes from the damage by alternating your go-tos with another pair. (Would you really ever turn down an excuse to go shoe shopping? Didn’t think so.) If you do decide to re-wear a pair, use these DIY fixes for stinky shoes.