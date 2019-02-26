The Secret Code Behind Target’s Prices—Revealed

A simple way to tell exactly how good of a deal you're getting, based on the price tag alone.

So you’re at Target, you’ve found an item on sale, and you’re wondering—just for fun—how good of a deal you’re getting. Is this the final clearance price? Or will the price drop even further next week? By the way, find out the must-have items coming to Target in 2019.

Turns out, there’s a simple way to tell. At many stores, the price tag itself will tell you exactly what’s going on with that item’s price. Here’s the code at Target, according to thekrazycouponlady.com:

Items with prices ending in $0.09 are the regular price

Items with prices ending in $0.06 or $0.08 are discounted (example $4.38)

Items with prices ending in $0.04 are the final clearance price

Obviously, if you’ve found yourself an item that ends int $0.04, you know you’ve got yourself a major deal. Additionally, you can look at what percent off an item is. The small number at the top right corner of the price tag will tell you. You’ll want to keep this in mind when you stock up on the things you haven’t been buying from Target (but should).

“Most of the time, items will be 30, 50, 70, which means it is 30 percent, 50 percent, 70 percent clearance,” former Target executive team leader Lynda Peralta, founder of The Pocket Palette, told Reader’s Digest. “You rarely see something go on clearance for 90 percent, and that is usually candy from a holiday.”

