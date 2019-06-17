The Little-Known Secret Behind Costco’s Kirkland Batteries

Just like with most things at Costco, it will end up saving you money, but is the quality worth the discount?

Costco is the perfect one-stop shop for most of the items on your grocery list. One of the tips frequent Costco shoppers will give you is that the stores signature brand, Kirkland, is one of the best and is pretty much always a great deal. A Kirkland item you should definitely stock up on the next time you’re there is the Kirkland batteries.

Many people are hesitant to buy knock-off or store brand batteries because they never seem to last as long as the big-name brands like Energizer or Duracell. Well, that won’t be the case with Kirkland batteries, because they’re actually made by Duracell. Costco’s CEO, Craig Jelinek, revealed that little-known secret in an interview.

They’re a pretty good deal too. A 72-pack of AA Kirkland batteries is $19.99 (or 28 cents a battery), whereas a 40 pack of AA Duracell batteries at Costco is $16.99 (or 42 cents a battery). While you’re at the store, make sure you also buy these other reliable Kirkland brand items you should always buy at Costco.

You can get the name brand, but at a wholesale price and your flashlights, toys, or wireless mouse will have long battery life. Now that you know which brand of batteries to buy, check out these other secrets Costco employees won’t tell you.