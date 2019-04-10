How Much $100 Is Really Worth in Each State?

Neale Cousland/Shutterstock
You would think the same $100 would get you the same amount of groceries, gas, clothing, and other goods across the nation but that’s not the case. As this research from the Tax Foundation shows, your dollar will stretch further in some states than others. Read on to see where yours lands on the list.
- Mississippi This southern state is famous for its magnolia trees and for being the birthplace of Blues music, and it’s also where you will get the most bang for your buck in all of the United States. Here, $100 can buy you $115.74 worth of goods, which makes you 16 percent richer than anyone else in America.
- Alabama In Alabama, $100 equals $115.47, so you can buy around 16 percent more than you can in most other states. Another perk: Alabama also saw a 3.1 percent rise in wages, according to Business Insider.
- Arkansas You can expect to have the buying power of an additional $15.07 for every $100 you have, or a 15 percent increase. It’s no wonder that Arkansas is where Walmart got its start. Find out the best invention from your state.
- West Virginia Scenic West Virginia also happens to the fourth most wallet-friendly state in America. Here, $100 gets you $114.16 worth of goods, which is like a 14 percent pay raise!
- Kentucky Visitors to Kentucky’s most famous event, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, may be pleasantly surprised that their money likely stretches further there than in their home state. Residents already know that for every $100 they spend, they get an extra $13.90.
- South Dakota In sixth place, South Dakotans get a 13 percent boost in spending power, being able to buy $114.25 worth of goods for every $100 they spend. On top of that, Business Insider reported that South Dakota ranks 34th in housing affordability, with the median listing price of a home costing $229,500.
- Oklahoma This big college football state has something else to boast about: its thrifty economy. In Oklahoma, you get 12 percent more for your money when you spend $100 or $112.
- Ohio The state of not one but two astronauts who walked on the moon—Neil Armstrong and John Glenn—is also one of the most affordable. You get a healthy 12 percent increase for every $100 you have, or $111.98. Another plus: Ohio has the second cheapest real estate of any state. The median price for a house is $169,900, according to Business Insider.
- Missouri If you live in Missouri, you can afford more than most people who live in other states. That’s because you can buy $111.73 worth of goods for every $100 you spend.
- Tennessee In addition to being one of the least expensive states—here $100 really equals $110.86 in spending power—Tennessee also has one of the lowest state tax rates. It comes in at number 43 out of 50 states, with the average household paying $2,013 in annual taxes, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Iowa Iowa gives residents an 11 percent boost in their spending power—you can add an extra $10.86 to every $100 you spend because your dollar goes further in this state. It’s no wonder that Iowa also boasts one of America’s best places to live for under $40,000 a year.
- South Carolina In this state, you can expect to get $110.74 for your $100. What’s more, in South Carolina your tax freedom day—the day into the year when you’ve worked enough to pay all local, state, and federal taxes—is among the earliest of any state, on April 11.
- Indiana This Midwestern state gives residents a spending boost of 11 percent, with $100 equaling $110.74. No wonder it also happens to be home one of the 15 best places to move to, before they get too crowded.
- Louisiana In Louisiana, you can expect to get $110.62 worth of goods for every $100 you spend. And it’s one of the lowest tax states, with the average household paying $1,987 in taxes annually, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Nebraska You’ll get more than you think at the stores in Nebraska, 11 percent more to be exact. Here, having $100 lets you spend like you have $110.50. And the town of Curtis, Nebraska will even pay you to move there.
- Kansas In Kansas, you can buy an additional $10.50 of goods for every $100 you spend. Its housing prices are pretty reasonable, too, at a median listing price of $194,500 for a home.
- North Carolina If you live in North Carolina, you can expect to get 10 percent more for every $100 you spend. Hayesville, North Carolina also happens to be one of the nicest places to live in America.
- North Dakota Having $100 here is like having $109.29, or a 9 percent increase. Another fascinating fact: North Dakota is the geographical center of North America.
- Georgia The peach state has the distinction of giving residents a 9 percent boost to their income, where, $100 equals $108.58 of buying power. What’s more, Georgia is one of three states with the fastest growing income, at 3.3 percent, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
- Wisconsin In cheese country, your $100 will buy you $107.76 worth of goods, or about 8 percent more. What else has Wisconsin got? Nice people: Madison, Wisconsin has been named one of the most caring cities in America.
- Idaho In Idaho, you get an 8 percent boost to your spending power, since having $100 is like having $107.53 to make purchases with.
- Michigan Michigan’s got the Great Lakes, and also a 7 percent boost to your income since $100 is like $107.18 there.
- New Mexico Not only does New Mexico give you basically an extra 7 percent of spending money—$100 equals $106.84—it’s also the fourth state with the shortest tax freedom day: April 9.
- Montana Montana’s got wide open spaces, and more bang for your buck: 6 percent more to be exact. Here $100 will feel like $106.27, so you can buy more with your money.
- Arizona Arizona is another state where you can stretch your dollar a little further since $100 here lets you spend like you have $104.28.
- Wyoming Here you get a little boost to your income, with $100 equaling $103.41 of buying power or a 3.42 percent increase. Another perk: the state tax is one of the lowest, at $3272 per household, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Texas Texans get an extra $3.20 of spending power for every $100 they spend. Besides that nice little boost, it has one of the lowest state tax rates in the country, at $1,868 per household annually. That makes it the 48th cheapest tax state, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Utah In the Beehive State, $100 equals $102.77. It’s a good place to work, too: Utah is among the few states with the fastest growing income, at 3.3 percent, according to data from the government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.
- Nevada Sorry gamblers, Nevada gives you just a modest boost for your dollar: $102.67 for every $100 or a nearly 3 percent increase.
- Minnesota In Minnesota, you can buy $102.56 worth of goods for $100—that’ll maybe get you a soft pretzel while you’re shopping at the Mall of America.
- Pennsylvania The home of Hersey’s chocolate gives you just enough extra spending power to buy another bar of chocolate or two: $100 is like having $101.63. What’s more, the taxes here are among the more reasonable in the United States, with $2,924 of taxes paid per household annually.
- Maine In scenic Maine, you can buy $101.63 worth of shopping with $100.
- Illinois With a big city like Chicago, you might think that your money wouldn’t go very far in Illinois. Not so! Unlike many states with big cities where $100 equals less in real spending power, here $100 equals $101.11.
- Rhode Island This state just about breaks even on what you can buy with $100 (you get an additional 40 cents of spending power). But homeowners will rejoice that the median price of a home is the highest it’s been in 12 years: $290,000 in June 2018 compared to July 2006, according to the Boston Globe.
- Florida You get $100.30 of spending power for your $100. The big plus, though, is that here you don’t have to pay any state or local income tax whatsoever!
- Oregon You don’t get much of a boost in spending power in Oregon—$100.20 for every $100 you use. But Oregon is looking mighty attractive these days, especially for Californians looking to escape the expensive real estate market, according to Inc. It’s driving up home prices fast, with median home value at $320,500 currently.
- Delaware Delaware is the first state where $100 takes a dip in value; albeit a small one. Here, you can get $99.80 worth of goods for every $100 you spend. But there is one major way you are still saving: there’s no sales tax when you shop here.
- Vermont For every $100, you can buy $98.43 worth of goods. But perhaps even more concerning is that Vermont has the highest tax rate in the country, costing households $4,950 on average annually, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Virginia You have less spending power in Virginia, with $100 being more like $97.75 in terms of what you can buy with it.
- Colorado Whether you’re skiing in Aspen or camping in Steamboat Springs, bring a little extra cash with you. Here, $100 is like having $97.09 to spend, or a 3 percent decrease.
- Alaska You’ll only get $94.88 worth of goods for every $100 you spend, or 5 percent less. However, there is an upshot: Alaska has one of the lowest local and state sales tax rates in the country, ranking 46th at 1.76 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.
- Washington Your money takes a 5 percent hit here, where $100 equals $94.79. The good news: Washington is one of three states, along with Washington, D.C., that have the fastest growing income, at 3 percent, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
- New Hampshire For every $100 you have, you can only buy $94.43 worth of goods in New Hampshire.
- Massachusetts There’s no getting around it: Massachusetts is an expensive state. Your $100 has $92.76 worth of spending power, you pay more state taxes than residents in the rest of the country ($3,998 annually) according to the Tax Foundation, and it’s got the nation’s fourth highest median listing price for homes, at $450,000. One plus, however, is the Bay State also has one of the highest household annual incomes at $73,227, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Connecticut This state has some of the most expensive zip codes in the entire country, according to real estate site Property Shark, so it makes sense that everyday things are going to cost more. You can expect to buy $92 worth of goods with $100 here, or 8 percent less.
- Maryland Maryland is one of the more expensive states in its immediate cluster, giving you $91.32 of spending power for every $100, or a 9 percent decrease. But it also has a high median household income of $81,084, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- New Jersey A C-note gets you only $88.34 worth of goods in the Garden State.
- California Yes, California’s pretty expensive: $100 will only get you $87.41 worth of goods; equivalent of taking a 13 percent pay cut.
- New York You’d expect the Big Apple to be expensive: Indeed your money takes a 13 percent hit when you spend it here ($100 equals $86.51).
- Hawaii Owing to its remote location, it costs more to live in Hawaii due mainly to transportation and logistics costs to get goods to the islands. Here your dollar takes a 16 percent hit, with $100 buying you $84.46 worth of goods. But there is a silver lining: Hawaii has one of the lowest sales tax rates, at 4.35 percent.