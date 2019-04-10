How Much $100 Is Really Worth in Each State?

Your money may go a lot further than you think, depending on where you live. Find out how your state ranks, according to the Tax Foundation.

Neale Cousland/Shutterstock

You would think the same $100 would get you the same amount of groceries, gas, clothing, and other goods across the nation but that’s not the case. As this research from the Tax Foundation shows, your dollar will stretch further in some states than others. Read on to see where yours lands on the list.