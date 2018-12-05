Maria Sbytova/ShutterstockIn our imaginations, Christmas dinner always runs smoothly, without a hitch. But in real life, our kids all catch colds, milk curdles in our coffee, and we forget to buy the fresh sage for a Roasted Sage Turkey with Vegetable Gravy. That’s when the pajamas come off, the yoga pants go on, and we run to the store for cold medicine, creamer, and a handful of herbs. But quick errands can be tricky on one of the few holidays when most businesses shut their doors.

Fortunately, there are stores open Christmas Day! Here are the ones you’re most likely to visit—but be sure to check with your location for their holiday hours before heading out. Be sure to know these holiday shopping cut-off dates, too.

Grocery Stores

Albertsons :Most locations will be open on Christmas between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

:Most locations will be open on Christmas between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Giant: Most locations will be open Christmas Day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Most locations will be open Christmas Day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ralph’s : Some locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local store for hours.

: Some locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local store for hours. Safeway : Like Ralph’s, some Safeway locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local store for hours.

: Like Ralph’s, some Safeway locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local store for hours. Whole Foods: A handful of Whole Foods stores have Christmas hours.

Gas Stations and Convenience Stores

7-Eleven : Most 7-Elevens continue their usual 24/7 schedule on Christmas Day.

: Most 7-Elevens continue their usual 24/7 schedule on Christmas Day. Cumberland Farms : Not only are all Cumby’s stores open on Christmas (between 7 a.m. and midnight), but the locations in the Northeast and Florida like to give away hot coffee and cocoa on Christmas.

: Not only are all Cumby’s stores open on Christmas (between 7 a.m. and midnight), but the locations in the Northeast and Florida like to give away hot coffee and cocoa on Christmas. Circle K : Most should be open 24 hours on Christmas, like every other day of the year.

: Most should be open 24 hours on Christmas, like every other day of the year. Speedway : Most Speedway locations will stay open all day, as per usual.

: Most Speedway locations will stay open all day, as per usual. Wawa: This is another 24/7 chain that doesn’t close for Christmas. Here’s why people are obsessed with Wawa.

Drugstores

CVS : Many CVS stores are open 24/7, but on Christmas, the hours are shorter. Most will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

: Many CVS stores are open 24/7, but on Christmas, the hours are shorter. Most will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Walgreens : Most Walgreens locations are open on Christmas Day. Some will be open all day as per usual, and those locations that aren’t generally open 24/7 will have limited hours (likely between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.).

: Most Walgreens locations are open on Christmas Day. Some will be open all day as per usual, and those locations that aren’t generally open 24/7 will have limited hours (likely between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.). Duane Reade : The sister store to Walgreens, Duane Reade follows the same holiday hours.

: The sister store to Walgreens, Duane Reade follows the same holiday hours. Rite Aid: Most Rite Aid stores are open 24/7 and will remain open as per usual on Christmas.

Coffee Shops

Starbucks: Go for a gingerbread latte or for last-minute gifts like music and coffee mugs. Starbucks will be open on Christmas this year, but you’ll want to double-check your local cafe’s hours before you leave.

