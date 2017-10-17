Dmitri Ma/shutterstockHave you ever wondered what your flight crew does when they’re not handing out soda and pretzels or making sure your seatbelt is fastened? They don’t just innocently read a book or play Candy Crush on their phones. Turns out, a surprising number of flight crew members occupy their time in a less conventional (and totally dirty!) way.

A recent survey by Jetcost.co.uk has revealed some of the best-kept secrets of our stewards and stewardesses in the sky. Out of the 718 British flight attendants surveyed, nearly 90 percent of them admitted to breaking a rule or two while on duty. (If you’re curious, here’s a comprehensive list of things you should never do on a plane.) One in five even said that they had sexual relations with a coworker, while 14 percent reported doing it with a passenger.

Shocked? Jet-setters can rest easy; your attractiveness probably isn’t the first thing your flight attendant notices about you.

But that isn’t the only rule that flight attendants break while on the clock. In fact, more crew members tend to lie about the availability of duty-free products and short-change the passengers. (Avoiding flight attendants’ top pet peeves can keep you from getting on their bad side!) Flight crews also have a bad habit of accepting tips and gifts from travelers, The Telegraph reports.

Flight sex aside, check out even more secrets your flight attendant won’t tell you.

[Source: Travel + Leisure]