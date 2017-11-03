via starwoodhotels.com, hilton.com, dfw.grand.hyatt.com, novotel.com There's no question that layovers and delays are awful—and sometimes happen for the strangest reasons. Fortunately, these 12 airports won't let you get bored. In fact, you can even squeeze some exercise into your long wait by going for a swim (after all, it's the best exercise in the world). Yes, really. Going for a swim while you wait for your flight is now a reality.

Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel, Philadelphia, PA via marriott.comPer their website, every Renaissance hotel is "a hotel for the curious, the adventurous, [and] for those who see every journey as a chance to be inspired by the unexpected." Go figure, that is exactly what you get when you visit the Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel's incredible heated indoor atrium pool. (Here are some other things you can do to make the most out of your airport layover.)

The Westin Denver International Airport, Denver, CO via starwoodhotels.comThe Westin Denver International Airport is the ideal layover location with their indoor saltwater heated pool. With walls of windows, views of the airfield, and incredible sunset views from the pool you'll never want to leave.

Aerotel Singapore at Changi International Airport, Singapore via myaerotel.comThe Aerotel Singapore in Terminal 1 of Singapore Changi Airport (which is rated the best airport in the world) is Asia's only airport transit hotel with an outdoor swimming pool. Created with tired travelers in mind, this outdoor pool even has a poolside bar.

Content continues below ad

Hong Kong Sky City Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong, China via marriott.comAt the Hong Kong Sky City Marriott Hotel, you'll never run out of things to do. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's sauna room, jacuzzi, steam room, and of course, the 89-foot indoor heated pool (with lifeguards) during their stay.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport, Richmond, Canada via fairmont.comDuring your stay at Fairmont Vancouver Airport, finding a gym or fitness area to pass time won't be a problem. Their pool is a mechanized resistance pool, which means guests can swim against a self-adjusted current all while looking over the Delta airlines check-in area.

Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, Al Muharraq, Bahrain via movenpick.comGuests who'd like to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport and traveling can relax in Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain's 6,200 square foot freeform infinity pool. The infinity aspect of it will have you feeling like you are swimming right into the Arad Bay Lagoon. You'll want to check out more of the most beautiful infinity pools in the world.

Punta Cana International Airport, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic via puntacanainternationalairport.comYou have something else to look forward to this December besides the holidays: Punta Cana International Airport's outdoor infinity pool. As part of their new VIP lounge set to open this December, guests can take a dip in their incredible infinity pool overlooking the airport—only feet away from the planes!

Content continues below ad

Grand Hyatt DFW, Dallas, TX via dfw.grand.hyatt.comGuests can take a break from their busy traveling (and the Texas heat!) by taking a dip in the Grand Hyatt DFW's rooftop saline pool. Chlorine-free, the mineral-infused water leaves skin feeling silky soft and is open 24 hours.

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bang Phli, Thailand via novotel.comNovotel's gorgeous rooftop infinity pool is located inside of a solarium surrounded by beautiful tall glass windows. Hello, endless amounts of sunshine, stunning views of the Bangkok skyline, and relaxing layovers! Did you know that Thailand is one of the cheapest places to travel to. Get packing!

Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, Orlando, FL via orlandoairport.regency.hyatt.comThe Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport's Roman-style outdoor heated pool provides runway views, a shaded lounge area, and poolside service for their guests. Surrounded by palm trees and watching planes fly overhead, this experience is like no other. (Did you hear about the newest airport security measure? Spoiler: It's SO creepy.)

Hilton Munich Airport, Germany via hilton.comDespite being right next to the airport, you won't hear any plane noise at the Hilton Munich Airport in Germany. Take a dip in their 56-foot pool in between flights. Might as well use the jacuzzi, whirlpool, sauna, and steam room while you're there! While you're at the airport, here are some things you should NEVER buy.

Content continues below ad