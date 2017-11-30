This Gorgeous U.S. State Will Pay You $2,000 a Year to Move There

Maridav/Shutterstock

It’s a great time to be in the market for a change of scenery, and we’re not talking about the best places for a quick weekend getaway.

Social media is buzzing with news that picturesque locations all over the world are offering financial compensation just for moving there. For starters, this quaint village in the Swiss Alps will pay you $25,000 to become a resident. Looking for something a little closer to home? Look no further than the state of Alaska, which pays its residents $2,000 every year just for living there.

Permanent residents who opt into the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend Division can receive yearly checks of up to $2,072 a year, according to its website. While that probably won’t cover the cost of your beautiful new Alaskan home, the payouts can certainly add up over time—or just pay for your daily latte addiction.

You can thank Alaska’s oil revenues for this annual bonus to your paycheck. But lining your pocketbook with Ben Franklins isn’t the only perk this state has to offer. You’ll also have a front-row seat to astonishing scenery, local wildlife, and some of the last Blockbuster stores in the country.

To receive the checks, you must claim residency in Alaska, live there for one year, and remain physically in the state for at least 185 days. Eligible applicants should also not have any felonies over the past year, the website says.

Even if you’re not ready for a big move, we guarantee this state is worth a short trip at the very least. After all, Alaska is one of the 10 places that travel experts say you absolutely need to visit next year.

Looking for something a little more exotic? This stunning Italian town will pay you to move there, too.

[Source: Visa Lifestyle and Travel]