The Amazon Perk Disney Park Visitors Probably Don’t Know About

You can have the convenience of home while you're at Disney.

Sindii/Shutterstock

You’ve arrived at your hotel in Orlando and can’t wait to see all the new things at Disney like these. Then you open your suitcase and realize that you’ve forgotten some essentials. Or maybe you’d just like to get some groceries so your family doesn’t have to eat out every night.

The good news? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get same-day delivery in Orlando. The item or items that you order just need to cost $20 or more, according to Susan Veness, author of Walt Disney World Hacks: 350+ Park Secrets for Making the Most of Your Disney Vacation. Appreciate this tip? Find out more insider secrets from a Disney super-fan.

Here’s what you need to:

Visit Prime Now and make sure that delivery is available to where you’re staying by selecting the zip code in the “Shopping In” menu. Type in the address where you’re staying. Start with your name, then add your resort name with the word “guest” after it. Then add the street address. Choose the delivery time, any special instructions, and the billing address. Place your order.

Of course, you don’t want to spend your time in Orlando in your hotel room. Out at Disney all day? The front desk will hold onto your delivery until you get back, Veness writes. Now that you know how to get groceries sent to Orlando, find out some more ways to save on your Disney vacation.

