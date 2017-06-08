Yes, there's a right way to pick

Y Photo Studio/shutterstock

It turns out the right way to pick an apple is to the left. As confusing as all that sounds, Peter says it's to protect and preserve the tree's health, so you can keep coming back for apples year after year. "Twist to the left, never pull off branches and leaves." A good counter-clockwise twisting motion will help give your apple stems the cleanest break.