Bring your own tote bags

Denis Pogostin/shutterstock

Sure, the orchard you're going to may give you fun buckets, baskets, and other gear for your time picking apples, but after apple collections are done there is a good chance they'll either be loaded up in cardboard boxes, plastic grocery bags, or other less sturdy carrying options. Not every orchard will allow you to use your own tote bag while you're out picking, but at least having one after you pay and load up the car will help simplify getting your precious cargo from the trunk to your kitchen safely. What fun is making the best apple pie recipe or other easy apple desserts if all your apples are smushed?